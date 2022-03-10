Dave Levitan is a climate reporter for Grid, an outlet focused on “reporting and analysis on how world events, persistent challenges and mega-trends connect.” As a climate reporter, Dave has a lot of knowledge about climate issues. And, by extension, a lot of really awesome and creative ideas!

Like this one:

What if, instead of gas prices going up for everybody, oil companies simply made less money — Dave Levitan (@davelevitan) March 8, 2022

Has anyone ever thought of that? Huh? Have they? Bet they haven’t!

Good for you, Dave.

Oh, yes. There’s an entire thread. Feel free to check it out if you like. But in the interest of saving you time, we’ll just stick to Dave’s first tweet. It’s the best one anyway.

Why don't they make the whole plane out of the same material as the black box? https://t.co/QEQ7voIMAA — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 9, 2022

Isn’t this fun? This is fun.

Look at him. Just look at him!

lol lefties love talking profit margins of stuff they have nothing to do withhttps://t.co/pavsNHIDFU — Ese (@EseConActitud) March 10, 2022

"How does the free market work?" https://t.co/ZvkkXtWKRC — Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) March 10, 2022

That’s actually an even better question than Dave Levitan’s. And it prompts even better ideas than Dave Levitan’s:

What if, instead of sounding ignorant, you learned economics and the basic principles of business finance? https://t.co/mpEriJUvXZ — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) March 10, 2022

What if, instead of sending dumb tweets, you took a class on business? https://t.co/lXq9FrhVCP — Dave Van de Walle (@Area224) March 9, 2022

What do you say, Dave? You up to the challenge?

Or, better yet, are you up for this one?

What if journalists made less money? Or learned to code? https://t.co/aImmcNTtHA — Shuck (@LaBeardGuy) March 9, 2022

Now that’s a great idea.

