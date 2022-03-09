Generally speaking, if you’re going to speak out in favor of or against a policy or a piece of legislation, it’s a good idea to get your points in order and make sure that they’re sound.

Unfortunately, when it comes to, say, Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, folks like Patton Oswalt have missed that memo by several miles. But to be fair, we don’t expect woke celebrities to do their homework. We’d like to think that politicians, though, would be a little more careful. Particularly politicians who are supposed to be very familiar with the subject material.

Alas, instead, we get people like Democratic Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who, rather than setting the record straight for CNN’s Brianna Keilar, took the “Don’t Say Gay” narrative and ran with it:

OK, but … what does that have to do with the Parental Rights in Education bill?

There is no “Don’t Say Bill,” nor is there any real-world or scientific basis to Keilar’s and Jones’ criticisms.

You would think that because it’s true. But politicians (and news anchors, while we’re at it) who are more motivated by a woke agenda than they are by doing right by vulnerable children don’t care.

Because the hype is worth more to the Left than the truth.

It’s very difficult for us to take the criticisms of this bill seriously when those criticisms are coming almost exclusively from unserious people.

It’s pretty gross. But it’s a favorite tactic of liberal politicians and, of course, of liberal media.

