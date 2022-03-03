One true Georgia Gov. Stacey Abrams, who is running for re-election, was on “The Daily Show” last night, where she spoke to host Trevor Noah about exactly what she and her voting rights movement are up against:

In which Stacey Abrams implies she and her movement are just like Zelenskyy and Ukraine pic.twitter.com/kyLSondajt — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) March 3, 2022

First of all, what’s with Trevor Noah? He looks like a damn bobblehead.

And he’s just nodding his head like… pic.twitter.com/obQU4TVifH — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) March 3, 2022

Don't stop nodding, Trevor, you are being monitored https://t.co/uo5kLZZhvv — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 3, 2022

His neck must be killing him.

But that’s far from the most painful part of this clip.

If Stacey Abrams was a Republican, I doubt Trevor Noah would be nodding along quite so enthusiastically. https://t.co/aTmqYIYHmf — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) March 3, 2022

If Stacey Abrams were a Republican, she’d never have been invited on “The Daily Show” in the first place. But we understand your point.

The point is that Stacey Abrams is insane and terrible.

Are you kidding me https://t.co/fGkAKtDaq8 — Kassy Dillon 🇺🇦 (@KassyDillon) March 3, 2022

Ditto that.

This is an astonishing statement. https://t.co/2k8RBxhMUT — Epistemic Trespasser 🇺🇦 (@colonial_bot) March 3, 2022

Funniest thing I’ve seen on Comedy Central in a while. https://t.co/F6XatMvvdW — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 3, 2022

Staggering ignorance and severe delusions of grandeur are bad enough on their own. But together, as they are in Stacey Abrams’ case, you’ve got something downright offensive. To both Americans and Ukrainians.

This is disgusting. Bravely defending your country against a foreign aggressor is nothing like pretending to be governor of Georgia, @staceyabrams https://t.co/el2C2cpV9y — Chet Martin (@chet_martin) March 3, 2022

Since apparently, it needs to be said: The Left’s push to undermine free and fair elections in the United States is not comparable to the struggles of the Ukrainian people currently facing an invasion from Russia. Sorry, @StaceyAbrams.pic.twitter.com/ACzx5kaF56 — Jason Snead (@jasonwsnead) March 3, 2022

To be fair, there is apparently at least one aspect of the United States’ electoral system that is in fact comparable to that of Ukraine:

Should be noted that Ukraine also requires voter ID. https://t.co/Im0IE90XEs pic.twitter.com/wPmCaNiPAk — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 3, 2022

Womp-womp.

