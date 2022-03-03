One true Georgia Gov. Stacey Abrams, who is running for re-election, was on “The Daily Show” last night, where she spoke to host Trevor Noah about exactly what she and her voting rights movement are up against:

First of all, what’s with Trevor Noah? He looks like a damn bobblehead.

His neck must be killing him.

But that’s far from the most painful part of this clip.

If Stacey Abrams were a Republican, she’d never have been invited on “The Daily Show” in the first place. But we understand your point.

The point is that Stacey Abrams is insane and terrible.

Ditto that.

Staggering ignorance and severe delusions of grandeur are bad enough on their own. But together, as they are in Stacey Abrams’ case, you’ve got something downright offensive. To both Americans and Ukrainians.

To be fair, there is apparently at least one aspect of the United States’ electoral system that is in fact comparable to that of Ukraine:

Womp-womp.

