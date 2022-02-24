As parents continue to fight against Critical Race Theory education in elementary schools, it’s important to remember that, right now, Critical Race Theory is first and foremost a product and fixture of higher education.
And so, let’s head over to the University of Chicago and see what they’re doing over there:
Well, it took a while, but the Social Justice Revolution finally came to the University of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/cAtdbydS1J
— Rod Dreher (@roddreher) February 23, 2022
“Faculty driven.” Because of course it was.
Isn’t this why anthropology departments exist?!
— CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) February 23, 2022
Sorry, anthropology is a white supremacist construct!
A whole department?
— Renee (@reneeaste) February 23, 2022
"Department of Race" sounds like something out of the Jim Crow Era.https://t.co/xDZtl8e36Y
— Speech First (@Speech_First) February 24, 2022
"Ah yes, I work at the Department of Race." https://t.co/j7MILPov1l
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 23, 2022
What an honor it must be to be able to say that.
There's still an entire department to studying dead Greeks and Romans, Rod.
— w.g.p. (@C4Marchitecture) February 23, 2022
Those folks were actually useful & interesting though.
— Igor the Hunter (@StoneAgeHunter) February 23, 2022
Not to mention a hell of a lot smarter than the boneheads who subscribe to Critical Race Theory.
I can't even wrap my head around what this is supposed to do.
— Bert (@BertrumDrake) February 23, 2022
Here’s a theory:
"it is designed to produce new understanding…"
Basically, "forget all you know, we're in charge now. We'll tell you what to think."
— miscellaneous-helper-utils.ts (@humanly_typed) February 23, 2022
That’s usually how this stuff works.
So, by definition the staff would be racists, lol.
— Jason Molloy (@jmolloy619) February 23, 2022
You joke, Jason, but ultimately, you’re right.
Sad descent of a once great institution. https://t.co/kI9ApEMwef
— Jerry Z. Muller (@jerryzmuller) February 23, 2022
This is heartbreaking. https://t.co/CB5GKWyOKS
— Kenneth Monahan (@Foudroyant) February 23, 2022
And they fall one after another. In looking ahead to my son going to college, I fear there will be no universities that place truth and knowledge above ideology and politics.
— OTarret 🦏🐘 (@OTarret) February 23, 2022