As parents continue to fight against Critical Race Theory education in elementary schools, it’s important to remember that, right now, Critical Race Theory is first and foremost a product and fixture of higher education.

And so, let’s head over to the University of Chicago and see what they’re doing over there:

Well, it took a while, but the Social Justice Revolution finally came to the University of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/cAtdbydS1J — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) February 23, 2022

“Faculty driven.” Because of course it was.

Isn’t this why anthropology departments exist?! — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) February 23, 2022

Sorry, anthropology is a white supremacist construct!

A whole department? — Renee (@reneeaste) February 23, 2022

"Department of Race" sounds like something out of the Jim Crow Era.https://t.co/xDZtl8e36Y — Speech First (@Speech_First) February 24, 2022

"Ah yes, I work at the Department of Race." https://t.co/j7MILPov1l — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 23, 2022

What an honor it must be to be able to say that.

There's still an entire department to studying dead Greeks and Romans, Rod. — w.g.p. (@C4Marchitecture) February 23, 2022

Those folks were actually useful & interesting though. — Igor the Hunter (@StoneAgeHunter) February 23, 2022

Not to mention a hell of a lot smarter than the boneheads who subscribe to Critical Race Theory.

I can't even wrap my head around what this is supposed to do. — Bert (@BertrumDrake) February 23, 2022

Here’s a theory:

"it is designed to produce new understanding…" Basically, "forget all you know, we're in charge now. We'll tell you what to think." — miscellaneous-helper-utils.ts (@humanly_typed) February 23, 2022

That’s usually how this stuff works.

So, by definition the staff would be racists, lol. — Jason Molloy (@jmolloy619) February 23, 2022

You joke, Jason, but ultimately, you’re right.

Sad descent of a once great institution. https://t.co/kI9ApEMwef — Jerry Z. Muller (@jerryzmuller) February 23, 2022

And they fall one after another. In looking ahead to my son going to college, I fear there will be no universities that place truth and knowledge above ideology and politics. — OTarret 🦏🐘 (@OTarret) February 23, 2022

