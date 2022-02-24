Joe Biden spoke this afternoon on Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

"This aggression can not go unanswered, if it did the consequences for America would be much worse. America stands up to bullies. We stand up for freedom, this is who we are," President Biden says. pic.twitter.com/7xurAEYgcV — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 24, 2022

If you’re not impressed with that, join the club.

FYI, Tom Nichols is not a member of the club:

"It's unfolding largely as we predicted," according to @POTUS. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 24, 2022

Biden's team was not caught flat-footed here, and they used US intelligence assets better than anything I've seen in a long time. https://t.co/OEewVEWReL — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 24, 2022

Last month, Joe Biden casually referred to a potential invasion of Ukraine as a “minor incursion.”

Biden making the case that Russia's invasion of #Ukraine was premeditated. "For weeks we were predicting this was going to happen," he says. Which begs the question–why did Biden do *absolutely nothing* about it in all that time? Nothing. pic.twitter.com/bsxGIJfmFz — John Cooper (@thejcoop) February 24, 2022

He must’ve been trying to fake Putin out. Nice job, Joe! Putin’s running scared now!

Shot:

The most effective way to truly cause the Kremlin real pain is to sanction Russian energy production and to vastly increase American & Western energy production, and everyone knows it. https://t.co/UO6y0cXvWx — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 24, 2022

Annnnd chaser:

Joe Biden: “American oil & gas companies should not exploit this moment to hike their prices to raise profits. You know, in our sanctions package, we specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue. We are closely monitoring energy supplies for any disruption.” — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 24, 2022

But don’t worry, Ukraine. Don’t worry, world. Joe Biden is taking the lead on making sure that Vladimir Putin will be a pariah on the global stage:

"Putin will be a pariah on the global stage" says Biden — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 24, 2022

Thank goodness! We all know that Putin responds well to threats that he can’t sit at the world’s lunch table.

Being a pariah is kind of Putin's thing. He brags about it. https://t.co/sd1GIocZDx — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 24, 2022

Correct. But it may not even be worth discussing, because Biden doesn’t seem to be able to commit more than half an ass to holding Putin to account:

Biden says removing Russia from SWIFT is always an option, "but right now that is not a position the rest of Europe wishes to take" — Morgan Rimmer (@morgan_rimmer) February 24, 2022

Talk about sending a message, huh?

Biden’s got a list of reporters to call on – and is now taking questions pic.twitter.com/EzKvPf4a8a — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 24, 2022

Biden indeed took questions. He even answered a few of them.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy: “You’re confident that these devastating sanctions are going to be as devastating as Russian missiles and bullets and tanks?” President Biden: “Yes, I am.” pic.twitter.com/fqVvsh16PK — The Recount (@therecount) February 24, 2022

GP Lulz at Joe Biden for lying his ass off. https://t.co/DogUusPiDq — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 24, 2022

What other conclusion can we draw, other than that he’s lying? When it comes to sanctions, Joe Biden is full of contradictions.

Biden is talking as if Putin didn't already calculate how devastating sanctions are. He did, and he still chose to invade. And Biden still hasn't unleashed the most severe sanctions. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) February 24, 2022

When, pray tell, will he be unleashing those sanctions? Today seems like as good a day as any, no?

Q. Why not sanction Putin today?

Biden: No answer. — Eye on Politics (@EyeOnPolitics) February 24, 2022

Biden chooses to not answer a question from @kaitlancollins: Why not sanction Putin today? — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 24, 2022

Watch:

Biden skips a question on why he does not sanction Putin today. pic.twitter.com/FvLfHoC8K2 — MRCTV (@mrctv) February 24, 2022

That sounds like the Joe Biden we know.

Press shouts: “Why not sanction Putin today?” pic.twitter.com/wtma4sIHcn — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) February 24, 2022

Don’t think for a second that that’s not the image Putin conjures up every time Biden’s name is mentioned.

REPORTER: “Is [Putin] threatening a nuclear strike?” BIDEN: “I have no idea what he’s threatening.” pic.twitter.com/CkMngn1HHJ — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 24, 2022

Not reassuring.

But it’s Biden’s answer to the first question that should really give people pause:

Biden: "No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening…Putin's not going to say 'oh, my god, the sanctions are coming.'" Right after a speech announcing a new round of sanctions. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/0GctfBmTba — John Cooper (@thejcoop) February 24, 2022

Shorter Biden: “We’re introducing sanctions — eventually, maybe — and Vladimir Putin won’t be deterred by sanctions.” Such forceful. Much decisive.

Only 2nd to his non-answer (“not ready to comment on that at the moment”) on whether or not he has/will urge China to influence Russia to stand down https://t.co/1spWR00NhG — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) February 24, 2022

Oh, yeah. That was a doozy, too. Here’s what he said about China, for the record:

Joe Biden says he’s "not prepared to comment" on whether he’s urging China to help isolate Russia — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 24, 2022

Watch:

Maybe the most significant moment in that press conference.

pic.twitter.com/AXjw2sXCNV — Will Cain (@willcain) February 24, 2022

And there we have it.

Did anything Biden say or do today give China pause in their desire to invade Taiwan? — Bruce The Gay (@HomoConch) February 24, 2022

No, but he certainly said things to give China encouragement to invade Taiwan, so there’s that.

Joe Biden doesn’t care.

Biden did as well as could be expected. At this point, not many options. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 24, 2022

Biden definitely lived down to our expectations.

Down to Putin’s, too. And Xi’s, for that matter.

Holy shit, they’re laughing their asses off in Moscow and Beijing. https://t.co/TAl4KGMbW3 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) February 24, 2022

At least somebody’s laughing.

