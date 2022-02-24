A few weeks back, we posted Twitchy fixture Amy Curtis’ fantastic thread on Democrats’ COVID hypocrisy.

Time for a thread. I implore you, DO NOT FORGET what they’ve done to you. Do not let their sudden realization they are in bad shape politically excuse the last two-plus years of abuses. https://t.co/FOLMxRkRC3 — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 9, 2022

Today, Curtis has blessed us with another masterful thread, this time on the media’s egregiously gross malpractice, specifically with regard to Vladimir Putin and Russia.

And, like the last thread, you’ll want to share this one far and wide:

The media has done everything imaginable to utterly ruin public trust, but now not trusting the people who LIE ABOUT EVERYTHING is “tinfoil-hattery” and “carrying water for the Kremlin.” No, the media earned this.They were warned, and they didn’t care. pic.twitter.com/BwOA11Tpbz — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 24, 2022

“Not a great time for media criticism”…WTF are you smoking lady? — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 24, 2022

I mean, here’s MSNBC covering itself in glory. https://t.co/u1rUjvvF1n — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 24, 2022

Here’s a little secret for the simple minded out there: it’s possible to both hate Putin and know he’s a threat and to despise and not trust the corrupt, lying media that’s basically an arm of the Democrat party. — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 24, 2022

All those people hated Trump so much they let their derangement completely destroy any principles or decency they once had. And, deep down, they KNOW Trump lives rent-free in their heads and they just can’t quit him. And it drives them insane. — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 24, 2022

So they’ll twist into pretzels to hold onto and justify their unhinged hatred for a man who wouldn’t even be a thing anymore if they didn’t keep obsessing about him. They’ll sell out any position they once held and make fools of themselves. It’s quite a sight to behold. — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 24, 2022

And, on some level, they know that we know, we see it, and yet they lash out at us rather than spend a minute’s time being introspective as to how we got here. Sykes, et. al. are, in part, responsible for it (and for how we got Trump in the first place but I digress). — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 24, 2022

It’s also possible to condemn Russia’s actions without wanting to get into another foreign war that’ll cost American lives. Afghanistan/Iraq have been going on for half my life, and children not even born on 9/11 can now go. — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 24, 2022

But Sykes, et. al. will beat the drums of sending *your* kids to war because they can’t admit their part in getting us into this mess. — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 24, 2022

Ultimately, if the media wanted us to trust them during war, they shouldn’t have spent the last several decades lying to us, attacking private citizens for CNN gifs, harassing MAGA grannies as Russian operatives, etc. The lack of trust is ENTIRELY their fault. — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 24, 2022

Yesterday, @PressSec @jrpsaki said gas prices and inflation are the fault of Russia invading Ukraine and not ONE media outlet asked her to explain how that’s possible when inflation exploded a year+ ago. And war broke out this week. Not one. pic.twitter.com/J3AayYatOU — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 24, 2022

Our media have only fed into that narrative even more.

Today, Biden will give his little speech and wander away from the podium without taking questions. He’ll lecture us on paying more to be “patriotic” and condemn his critics as Russian operatives and the media will clap like trained seals and never dig deeper. — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 24, 2022

That’s generally how it works.

The talking points will be disseminated and every major outlet will run with them, without fail, without question. They think we’re too stupid to notice. — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 24, 2022

And yeah, I’m in a mood. Just navigated my children through the nightmare of a pandemic and now the outbreak of war. Which, while perhaps not completely preventable, will be made immeasurably worse by the doddering old fool in the White House and the ppl pulling his strings. — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 24, 2022

Anyway, when you’re in an abusive relationship, the abuser always says they’ve changed, things are different this time, right before they smack you again. The media is that abuser, its sycophants are screaming they’ve changed, and they’re angry we don’t believe them anymore. — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 24, 2022

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

Recommended Twitchy Video