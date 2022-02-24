A few weeks back, we posted Twitchy fixture Amy Curtis’ fantastic thread on Democrats’ COVID hypocrisy.

Today, Curtis has blessed us with another masterful thread, this time on the media’s egregiously gross malpractice, specifically with regard to Vladimir Putin and Russia.

And, like the last thread, you’ll want to share this one far and wide:

Trending

Our media have only fed into that narrative even more.

That’s generally how it works.

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy CurtisBiden administrationCathy YoungCharlie SykesDemocratic partyDemocratsDonald TrumpJoe Bidenmediamedia criticismRussiaTDSThe BulwarkTrump Derangement SyndromeUkraineVladimir Putinwar

Recommended Twitchy Video