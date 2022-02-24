Jon Stewart possibly deserves more credit than anyone else for making the “clown nose on, clown nose off” style of news coverage what it is today. He’s a comedian, but sometimes, he just wants to be serious.

Like right now:

The Trump/Fox axis isn't soft pedaling Putin's actions…they agree with them. They are political allies. They believe in the same things. To them, the American Left and most of Europe are the Evil Empire. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 23, 2022

“The Trump/Fox axis.” We see what you did there, Jon, you clever bastard. Real subtle. Almost went over our heads!

This is spot on…and crazy. https://t.co/eKARJzlXcH — Jacob Ward (@DTRDataGeek) February 23, 2022

Well, you’re half right. (The second half, for the record.)

We’ll concede that Tucker Carlson has been disturbingly sympathetic toward Vladimir Putin lately, because, well, he has. But Tucker Carlson hardly speaks for Fox News or Trump supporters or the GOP as a whole. Many on the Right have quite vocally and forcefully spoken out against Putin over the years and are doing the same now that he’s making good on his threats to invade Ukraine.

But Jon Stewart isn’t exactly known for doing his homework, is he? He’s taken the lazy way out and made absurd, unfounded blanket statements impugning the American Right.

And he deserves to get called out for it.

If people keep asserting this, that must mean it's true. https://t.co/0ZUwZG3Elr — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 23, 2022

That's not remotely true.

Good job on spewing the Party Talking Point though. 🦜 https://t.co/gT0RsUHqQa — John The Main Guy (@JohnTheMainGuy1) February 23, 2022

This idiot wouldn't understand what a Republican thinks about anything, even if it was written in crayon for him. https://t.co/NHDhzMkSAv — t johnson (@retsyn) February 23, 2022

That’s a sadly accurate statement.

I don’t agree with Putin, I don’t agree with Trudeau

I’m the biggest Trump fan there ever was You’re an idiot. https://t.co/bqBHlqYzZs — Bitcoin Florida Gator🍁 (@gator_bitcoin) February 23, 2022

Actually, here’s a Fox opinion piece calling for Biden to take more aggressive action against Putin. I know because I wrote it. But you do you, Jon. https://t.co/leM4YAnzWW — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) February 23, 2022

Jon Stewart gonna Jon Stewart.

Great! By this standard we can link the entire Left to the ranting of Joy Reid, Whoopi Goldberg, and Ellie Mystal https://t.co/Oad9ZDSqAo — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 23, 2022

Except our standards are better than Jon Stewart’s.

When did Joe McCarthy change his name to Jon Stewart? https://t.co/yOBTpW0L5a — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 23, 2022

Jon Stewart: "I have here in my hand a list of 205—a list of names that were made known to the Secretary of State as being Putin supporters and who nevertheless are still working and shaping policy at Fox News." — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) February 23, 2022

Take a bow, Jon. No, really. Take a bow!

Been a while since he was this funny. https://t.co/KBVkgn6DZ6 — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) February 24, 2022

He’s back, baby!

When is he gonna do another Unity rally in DC, that was soooo effective! — Terry Ann (@terryannonline) February 23, 2022

