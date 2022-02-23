So Whoopi Goldberg is back at “The View,” and we’ve gotta say, the return has been seamless. It’s as if she’d never left.

Because “The View” is still the same God-awful crapfest as it was before her suspension.

Check out this segment from yesterday about Ginni Thomas, wife of SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas:

Trending

Forget it; they’re rolling.

This sort of thing keeps happening. Almost like it’s a pattern or something.

Patterns like this are what happens when you have learned absolutely nothing.

ABC has standards? That’s news to us.

Where are the media firefighters and fact-checkers to hold “The View” and ABC to account?

Guess they’re just too busy watching Fox News.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Capitol riotsGinni ThomasJanuary 6January 6 riotsJoy BeharSunny HostinThe ViewWhoopi Goldberg

Recommended Twitchy Video