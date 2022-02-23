So Whoopi Goldberg is back at “The View,” and we’ve gotta say, the return has been seamless. It’s as if she’d never left.

Because “The View” is still the same God-awful crapfest as it was before her suspension.

Check out this segment from yesterday about Ginni Thomas, wife of SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas:

The View peddles the long-debunked lie that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarance Thomas, "holds a leadership position" among the Capitol rioters and was part of a plot "egging on an insurrection." pic.twitter.com/zLtiXlDnf9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2022

Even PolitiFact has found their claims to be "false."

"There’s no evidence that Thomas was involved in organizing the events that unfolded on Jan. 6."https://t.co/iBbqQmBtBd — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2022

Forget it; they’re rolling.

This sort of thing keeps happening. Almost like it’s a pattern or something.

Patterns like this are what happens when you have learned absolutely nothing.

Here's a video of Hostin from January 26, when they were claiming The View was better than Joe Rogan because they live up to "the ABC News standard." Now compare that to the lies and misinformation they were spewing today about Justice Thomas and his wife Ginni. pic.twitter.com/CpX7GC6wnO — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2022

ABC has standards? That’s news to us.

Hostin once argued that The View has to live up to "the ABC News standard." But here, Behar and she falsely claim Gianni Thomas was “part of the insurrection.”

These are ABC’s standards. https://t.co/FagGAvMODB — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2022

Where are the media firefighters and fact-checkers to hold “The View” and ABC to account?

Funny how misinformation like his doesnt get the same attention from @brianstelter https://t.co/NaIjpMUfKd — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) February 22, 2022

Guess they’re just too busy watching Fox News.

