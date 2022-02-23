Last week, conservative writer and commentator John Hayward wrote a thread musing on the growing popularity of authoritarianism around the world.

Authoritarianism is the hottest political product in the world right now. Western elites believe their governments must become more dictatorial in order to compete with technocratic despotisms like China. Public submission is the most desired commodity. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 15, 2022

Definitely give it a read if you haven’t already.

And then read the thread he wrote today, which also concerns authoritarianism. Specifically, “the myth of Benevolent Authoritarianism”:

The myth of Benevolent Authoritarianism is second only to the myth of Honest Big Government in terms of dangerous ideological delusions. Authoritarianism cannot be harnessed to "fortify" democracy, any more than wolves can be taught to guard sheep. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 23, 2022

Please do:

The "Great Reset" is supposed to make democracy stronger by making it smaller. High walls of authoritarian power will be constructed around the shrinking meadow of liberty. The walls will be policed by wise, compassionate autocrats and their business partners. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 23, 2022

Sure, there is a growing list of things you Little People don't get to vote on, but don't worry – those are issues you're not smart enough to understand. The notion of middle-class boobs or trailer-park rubes daring to defy the Consensus of Experts is absurd. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 23, 2022

But you see, only by trusting a morally and intellectually superior elite to manage the population and most of our national wealth carefully can we achieve true, meaningful "freedom." You will be liberated from the burdens of need, consequence, and responsibility. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 23, 2022

It will never become tyranny – don't be silly! How could it be, when you Little People get to cast a few votes every couple of years? That's the only check needed on power. You can just "throw the bums out." It can't be a dictatorship if people get to vote against the dictator! — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 23, 2022

That's a key element of the myth of Benevolent Authoritarianism – as long as people get to vote, the only real fail-safe needed against tyranny is in place. Ballots become the only accepted proxy for "the consent of the governed" – which is utterly absurd. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 23, 2022

"I won 48% of the vote so everyone must do as I command" is NOT AT ALL the same thing as "just government deriving its powers from the consent of the governed," but too many of us have been tricked into accepting it. Nor would winning 90% of the vote be an acceptable substitute. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 23, 2022

Using votes as a proxy for the consent of the governed to justify Benevolent Authoritarianism is like the villain in "No Country for Old Men" telling his victims they authorized their own executions by participating in his coin toss. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 23, 2022

Whatever happened to the "tyranny of the majority," the rights of the minority, and keeping politics out of private life? You don't hear much about any of that stuff anymore, because the Ruling Class is lusting hard after its post-pandemic vision of Benevolent Authoritarianism. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 23, 2022

One reason Benevolent Authoritarianism is a myth is the other, even more pernicious political fantasy: Honest Big Government. We're supposed to forget about the corruption of power and place total faith in the autocrats who will build the fences around Safe, Small Democracy. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 23, 2022

And power is not only corrupt, but ravenous. Power requires obedience for fuel, and like any other resource, obedience begins to offer diminishing returns. The populace must be squeezed ever tighter to make the next drops of obedience ooze out. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 23, 2022

Dissent is antithetical to obedience, so it cannot be tolerated. Aspiring benevolent dictators always promise they'll have full respect for dissenting views, but it never lasts, because they have to keep squeezing those precious drops of obedience out of the public. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 23, 2022

That safe little Great Reset meadow of democracy is going to keep shrinking, because the damn sheep will keep trying to climb over the walls. They must be taught not to question their betters or disobey their commands. It's absolutely inevitable. Rulers require subjects. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 23, 2022

Beware the myth of Benevolent Authoritarianism, because it's never benevolent at all, not even at the outset. Those managing the system simply cannot respect their subjects as equals, even if they claim to love them and want the best for them. Liberty dies, absent respect. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 23, 2022

