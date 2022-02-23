Last week, conservative writer and commentator John Hayward wrote a thread musing on the growing popularity of authoritarianism around the world.

Definitely give it a read if you haven’t already.

And then read the thread he wrote today, which also concerns authoritarianism. Specifically, “the myth of Benevolent Authoritarianism”:

Please do:

Trending

***

Related:

‘Please keep talking’! NY Mag’s Sarah Jones explains how the GOP is the party of far-Right ‘household tyrants’ who want a say in their kids’ educations

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: authoritarianauthoritarianismBenevolent AuthoritarianismBig GovernmentcorruptiondemocracydissentfreedomgovernmentGreat ResetJohn Haywardlibertyobediencepowertyranny

Recommended Twitchy Video