Yesterday, Jennifer Rubin fangirled hard over Joe Biden’s feckless rambling about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
But take heart — she soon returned to being her serious, professional, serious self:
every R need to decide: Are you on team Trump/Putin or team US/democracy. You cannot be both.
— Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 23, 2022
There’s a third team that Jen forgot to mention: Team For the Love of God Go Away Jennifer Rubin. That’s definitely the most popular team out of the three.
CZ immature. I guess I'm on team "Jen Rubin is a dipshit." https://t.co/wE2JvYCXGT
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 23, 2022
That’s another name for the team.
What on earth are you talking about?
— Sissy Willis (@SissyWillis) February 23, 2022
this is really dumb.
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) February 23, 2022
This is stupid, even for you. https://t.co/s41K92mL2k
— Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 23, 2022
Tweets like this make me wanna slap someone. https://t.co/GShnFI5eei
— Adrienne Roberts (@MrsMarkRoberts) February 23, 2022
looks like all the biden crack pipes went to the media first
where’s mine https://t.co/uSpYSggq6K
— Kaya Masters (@kaya_masters) February 23, 2022
We’d like one, too. We could use something to make us forget that Jennifer Rubin exists.
— Khalid al Walid (@_azmi) February 23, 2022
What that guy said.
Not sure you get to dictate these terms, but knock yourself out. https://t.co/UdQloWglbY
— SarahLee (@sarailola) February 23, 2022
You're an idiot. Only your idiocy is actually dangerously divisive in this case.
— AG (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2022
Say what you will about Jennifer Rubin, but she sticks to her brand.
GP Every newspaper opinionator needs to decide:
Are you on Team Mentally Ill Cat Lady or Team Sanity?
You cannot be both. https://t.co/wE2JvYCXGT
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 23, 2022