Yesterday, Jennifer Rubin fangirled hard over Joe Biden’s feckless rambling about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

But take heart — she soon returned to being her serious, professional, serious self:

every R need to decide: Are you on team Trump/Putin or team US/democracy. You cannot be both. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 23, 2022

There’s a third team that Jen forgot to mention: Team For the Love of God Go Away Jennifer Rubin. That’s definitely the most popular team out of the three.

CZ immature. I guess I'm on team "Jen Rubin is a dipshit." https://t.co/wE2JvYCXGT — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 23, 2022

That’s another name for the team.

What on earth are you talking about? — Sissy Willis (@SissyWillis) February 23, 2022

this is really dumb. — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) February 23, 2022

This is stupid, even for you. https://t.co/s41K92mL2k — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 23, 2022

Tweets like this make me wanna slap someone. https://t.co/GShnFI5eei — Adrienne Roberts (@MrsMarkRoberts) February 23, 2022

looks like all the biden crack pipes went to the media first where’s mine https://t.co/uSpYSggq6K — Kaya Masters (@kaya_masters) February 23, 2022

We’d like one, too. We could use something to make us forget that Jennifer Rubin exists.

What that guy said.

Not sure you get to dictate these terms, but knock yourself out. https://t.co/UdQloWglbY — SarahLee (@sarailola) February 23, 2022

You're an idiot. Only your idiocy is actually dangerously divisive in this case. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 23, 2022

Say what you will about Jennifer Rubin, but she sticks to her brand.

GP Every newspaper opinionator needs to decide: Are you on Team Mentally Ill Cat Lady or Team Sanity? You cannot be both. https://t.co/wE2JvYCXGT — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 23, 2022

