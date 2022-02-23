Yesterday, Jennifer Rubin fangirled hard over Joe Biden’s feckless rambling about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

But take heart — she soon returned to being her serious, professional, serious self:

There’s a third team that Jen forgot to mention: Team For the Love of God Go Away Jennifer Rubin. That’s definitely the most popular team out of the three.

That’s another name for the team.

We’d like one, too. We could use something to make us forget that Jennifer Rubin exists.

What that guy said.

Say what you will about Jennifer Rubin, but she sticks to her brand.

 

