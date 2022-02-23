MSNBC/Peacock host Mehdi Hasan has an interview challenge for Donald Trump:

Trump interview challenge: Ask him what the letters in NATO stand for. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 23, 2022

He has more chance of identifying Tiffany in a line-up — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 23, 2022

Ha! That’s hilarious, Mehdi! Netflix should give you a comedy special or something.

Wow you got him now super serious msnbc journo https://t.co/Umkxo8u7KD — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) February 23, 2022

Can we play, too?

Biden interview challenge:

Ask him what day of the week it is. https://t.co/SIYD8LdM0E — John The Main Guy (@JohnTheMainGuy1) February 23, 2022

Biden interview challenge…. Ask him to spell his name… 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/20BayxDHOg — BigMouth (@BigMout08952337) February 23, 2022

Biden interview challenge: Ask him what he ate for breakfast. https://t.co/jL2BxNmDTo — 🅺🆁🅸🆂🆂🅰 🅺🆁🅰🆈 (@kriissaa_krae) February 23, 2022

Biden interview challenge: Ask him who and where he is https://t.co/XirJR1sXPf — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 23, 2022

See, Mehdi, the thing is that Joe Biden is POTUS now.

Mehdi focused on the really important stuff right now, like Trump being dumb. https://t.co/njkfS0UX9W — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 23, 2022

Trump may be dumb, but Putin didn’t try this on his watch.

Hasan interview challenge: Ask him who the president of the United States is while Russia is invading Ukraine. https://t.co/nMfc5E6z6h — Max (@MaxNordau) February 23, 2022

Trump has been out of office for over a year. https://t.co/KaAAuxBLGx — Nick (@Nickster0188) February 23, 2022

Mehdi Hasan interview challenge: Ask him why he keeps crying about Trump even though he hasn’t been president for over a year. https://t.co/XQIBN7jOw8 — #1 Celtic Hater (@JaylenandJayson) February 23, 2022

Mehdi wishes he knew how to quit Donald Trump. But alas. He can’t resist coming back for more.

MSNBC, avoiding all the important issues to promote their narrative. https://t.co/FEGYG2937X — Lance McWinters III (@LanceMcWinters) February 23, 2022

That’s MSNBC’s job, and they’re pretty damn serious about it.

All the king’s horses and all the kings men can’t put our media back together again.

