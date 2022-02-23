MSNBC/Peacock host Mehdi Hasan has an interview challenge for Donald Trump:

Ha! That’s hilarious, Mehdi! Netflix should give you a comedy special or something.

Can we play, too?

See, Mehdi, the thing is that Joe Biden is POTUS now.

Trump may be dumb, but Putin didn’t try this on his watch.

Mehdi wishes he knew how to quit Donald Trump. But alas. He can’t resist coming back for more.

That’s MSNBC’s job, and they’re pretty damn serious about it.

All the king’s horses and all the kings men can’t put our media back together again.

