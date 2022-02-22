Twitter’s suspension finger has gotten increasingly itchy over the past several months. Today, they had our friend Jim Treacher in their crosshairs:

Here we go again… pic.twitter.com/hyfxmJzsBe — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) February 22, 2022

So, if you’re following along, Twitter went back to 2013 and 2014 for a pair of tweets from Treacher about violent Islamists beheading people and decided that Treacher’s offense was the truly egregious one.

From 2014? — Jason W. (@j4539w) February 22, 2022

2014?! — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 22, 2022

Seriously, this is ridiculous.

Do you think someone is going back through your old tweets? Or is twitter doing this automatically? — Gregory Sturges (@gts109) February 22, 2022

At this point, it almost doesn’t matter. Twitter should tell anyone trying to get Treacher (and Defiant L’s and Chalkboard Review and Robert Malone and anyone who has done nothing wrong) suspended to shove it. And if it’s Twitter themselves trying to dig up ridiculous evidence against people who question and destroy woke or liberal narratives, then that’s shameful in its own right.

I just had to delete these two decade-old tweets to unlock my account. pic.twitter.com/RAgdfQn35z — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 22, 2022

Insane.

Pretending it didn't happen won't make it go away. https://t.co/Mr6f3xkeXp — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 22, 2022

It’s not Jim Treacher who’s hurting Twitter users; it’s Twitter.

