Over the weekend, the Washington Post ran an opinion piece by Paul Butler, WaPo contributing columnist, MSNBC analyst, and Albert Brick Professor in Law at Georgetown University Law Center. Butler argued that Georgetown Law should fire Ilya Shapiro over a “racist tweet” that was — spoiler alert! — not racist.

You could certainly read Butler’s piece if you so choose. We did. But we also read Drew Holden’s thread about it, and what Holden wrote makes for infinitely better reading and infinitely less stupidity:

If you get the sense that Paul Butler’s piece is a complete disaster and an affront to logic and basic intelligence, you’re right.

Holden leaves no filthy stone unturned in order to expose Butler’s shameless smear campaign:

It’s all about the outrage. Intellectual honesty be damned.

Competence be damned.

