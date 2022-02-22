Vladimir Putin is invading Ukraine. Justin Trudeau’s administration is actively and proudly punishing Canadian citizens who criticize the government.

Both of these developments are terrifying in different ways, but what they have in common is a power-hungry authoritarian determined to flex his muscle and browbeat innocent people into submission.

Put even simpler, what’s going on in Ukraine and what’s going on in Canada are both bad. This shouldn’t be a difficult concept to grasp. And yet, for David French, the logic eludes him:

This is one of the many, many reasons why I'm so much less alarmed by Trudeau than Putin (strange that even needs to be said!) Canada is a functioning democracy, accountable to citizens, with regular elections. Imagine something like this happening in Russia. https://t.co/kGDhB4gbYK — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 21, 2022

(Favorably citing David Frum should be a dead giveaway that French is on a runaway thought train.)

It is just utterly insane to me that people are arguing I should be more concerned about Canada than a Russian government, led by a murderer, who is teetering on the verge of launching aggressive war in Europe and creating a potential humanitarian catastrophe. — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 21, 2022

Is it insane, David? Is it???

Trudeau is accountable to elected representatives, Canadian courts, and ultimately the people of Canada. Putin kills the people who try to hold him accountable. He's launched wars that have killed thousands. What are we even talking about here??? — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 21, 2022

We, too, would like to know what David French is talking about here.

Seriously, what the hell is he talking about?

Trudeau is halting bank accounts of the people trying to hold him accountable and having them arrested. — Mark Elsasser (@markelsasser) February 21, 2022

“We shouldn’t be concerned about Trudeau brutalizing canadians because they just need to VOTE HARDER!!” Some sound logic there. — Uncle Pete (@jennings19_pete) February 21, 2022

Can't we be concerned for both? — greg smith (@gsmithcog) February 21, 2022

It’s easy if you try, David.

I'm more alarmed by a western democracy imposing tyrannical "emergency" powers to pursue and destroy political adversaries because, I live in a western democracy. I'm also alarmed at Russia doing Russia things but, they are a functioning tyranny and continue to act like it. https://t.co/InTyZ9cCAJ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 22, 2022

Vladimir Putin is doing what Vladimir Putin has always done and is always going to do. Justin Trudeau is taking pages out of Putin’ authoritarian playbook. It seems not only possible, but reasonable to be concerned about both Putin and Trudeau.

This is the dumbest thing I've ever read from David. You know who else was held accountable by Democracy? Trump, and you wouldn't shut up about him. You're allowed to care about more than one complex world event at once. https://t.co/wCZ00j2F62 — Steve (@SPavls) February 22, 2022

David French sold his soul to the Resistance and hasn’t looked back.

