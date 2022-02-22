GOP Sen. Rick Scott has put forth an 11-point “Rescue America” plan:
We won't stop the woke socialist crowd and turn this country around without a plan.
I have an 11-point plan with 128 specific policy ideas to Rescue America.
Read my plan here, share it with your friends and family, and give me your ideas!https://t.co/ZANF2Qin3G
— Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) February 22, 2022
And let the record show that Bill Kristol is not impressed. Particularly when it comes to point 9, which reads as follows:
Kristol seems to have a problem with the language concerning abortion:
In NRSC chair Sen. Rick Scott's 11-point plan for a Republican Congress, point #9 asserts "unborn babies are babies" and "abortion takes a human life." This surely implies a federal law banning abortion. GOP House and Senate candidates: Are you for this?https://t.co/D4G9D8yzGa
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 22, 2022
Well? Are you???
How about you?
— Foster (@foster_type) February 22, 2022
Are you? https://t.co/dfJVqAAfRR
— Sidge S. Mondo ن (@Magister_Pownd) February 22, 2022
Are you not? I thought you were a conservative, Bill? https://t.co/CJoiq1E2Qd
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 22, 2022
What are you for? It’s an important question that everyone — whether they’re in or running for office, a pundit, or just a voter — should ask themselves. What are you for? https://t.co/AQAnU6JKpd
— Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) February 22, 2022
Bill Kristol is scolding Republicans for *checks notes*
being too pro-baby? https://t.co/DJpwTuYSyr
— Trailduster6bt🇦🇹 (@trailduster6bt) February 22, 2022
Principles First!, not babies, right, Bill? https://t.co/0VZJsfGr3P
— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) February 22, 2022
Whether they are for it or against it doesn't change the fact that it's true. https://t.co/vUvhPwMmA8
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 22, 2022
"GOP platform is literally copied verbatim from Mein Kampf"
Bill Kristol tomorrow probably https://t.co/DQ7Q01c8Fp
— J Of The Jay (@jabster42) February 22, 2022
Probably.
This guy is a witting stooge for the left. https://t.co/0qMsCW7V1o
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 22, 2022
Pathetic.
This is basic science, @BillKristol. Unborn babies are babies and abortion takes a human life.
As someone who used to call themselves a conservative, I’m curious which of these statements you disagree with? https://t.co/bf9ChJqmR3
— Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) February 22, 2022
Last word to Bill Kristol himself:
“I am pro-life, and I intend to remain pro-life.”—William Kristol, 1992https://t.co/yVXodYGme0
— Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) February 22, 2022