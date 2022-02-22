GOP Sen. Rick Scott has put forth an 11-point “Rescue America” plan:

We won't stop the woke socialist crowd and turn this country around without a plan. I have an 11-point plan with 128 specific policy ideas to Rescue America. Read my plan here, share it with your friends and family, and give me your ideas!https://t.co/ZANF2Qin3G — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) February 22, 2022

And let the record show that Bill Kristol is not impressed. Particularly when it comes to point 9, which reads as follows:

Kristol seems to have a problem with the language concerning abortion:

In NRSC chair Sen. Rick Scott's 11-point plan for a Republican Congress, point #9 asserts "unborn babies are babies" and "abortion takes a human life." This surely implies a federal law banning abortion. GOP House and Senate candidates: Are you for this?https://t.co/D4G9D8yzGa — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 22, 2022

Well? Are you???

How about you? — Foster (@foster_type) February 22, 2022

Are you not? I thought you were a conservative, Bill? https://t.co/CJoiq1E2Qd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 22, 2022

What are you for? It’s an important question that everyone — whether they’re in or running for office, a pundit, or just a voter — should ask themselves. What are you for? https://t.co/AQAnU6JKpd — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) February 22, 2022

Bill Kristol is scolding Republicans for *checks notes* being too pro-baby? https://t.co/DJpwTuYSyr — Trailduster6bt🇦🇹 (@trailduster6bt) February 22, 2022

Principles First!, not babies, right, Bill? https://t.co/0VZJsfGr3P — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) February 22, 2022

Whether they are for it or against it doesn't change the fact that it's true. https://t.co/vUvhPwMmA8 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 22, 2022

"GOP platform is literally copied verbatim from Mein Kampf" Bill Kristol tomorrow probably https://t.co/DQ7Q01c8Fp — J Of The Jay (@jabster42) February 22, 2022

Probably.

This guy is a witting stooge for the left. https://t.co/0qMsCW7V1o — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 22, 2022

Pathetic.

This is basic science, @BillKristol. Unborn babies are babies and abortion takes a human life. As someone who used to call themselves a conservative, I’m curious which of these statements you disagree with? https://t.co/bf9ChJqmR3 — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) February 22, 2022

Last word to Bill Kristol himself:

“I am pro-life, and I intend to remain pro-life.”—William Kristol, 1992https://t.co/yVXodYGme0 — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) February 22, 2022

