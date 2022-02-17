We’re still reeling from hardcore leftist Squad Rep. Ilhan Omar calling out media vultures for going after private citizens who donated money to the Freedom Convoy. We believe in giving credit where credit is due, and dammit if Omar doesn’t deserve credit for this.

I fail to see why any journalist felt the need to report on a shop owner making such a insignificant donation rather than to get them harassed. It’s unconscionable and journalists need to do better. https://t.co/oF7WIoS1jp — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 16, 2022

I wish journalists wrote the articles they think they are writing. Sorry to say it, but your stories aren’t always balanced and often have a clear political bias. Calling it out isn’t harassment or journalist bashing. Everyone has a right to critique your story and it’s merits. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 17, 2022

Ps. I fully read the article multiple times and I still don’t believe there was merit to the story as reported other than further harassment. You all are entitled to your opinions, but my opinion remains the same. These kinds of stories ruin people’s lives and are uncalled for. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 17, 2022

She’s absolutely right. And in being absolutely right, she kicked one hell of a hornet’s nest. Quite a few blue-checked journos are very upset with her.

How, while Caroline Orr Bueno is not a blue-checked journalist herself, she is a behavioral scientists and self-described student of “mis/disinformation, cognitive security, mediated communication, & crises,” and she’s got more than 450,000 Twitter followers who tune in for her takes.

And she, too, is very disappointed and angry with Ilhan Omar:

A journalist *didn’t* report on the shop owner’s $250 donation. The shop owner’s name appeared on the leaked donor list, then on Twitter. The journalist reported on the threats the shop owner received after her name was leaked. You should correct your tweet. https://t.co/L5EI2DRKsI — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) February 17, 2022

We’re gonna stop Caroline for one quick second:

“Leaked,” eh? Caroline should focus more on that. What happened before the info was leaked, sweet Caroline?

How was it leaked? Why was it leaked? Did those people give up their privacy rights when somebody leaked that information? If not, then how is this newsworthy? https://t.co/0tGnFtUEz7 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 17, 2022

It wasn't leaked, it was hacked. Is that okay with you or not? https://t.co/hJWJgfDEBZ — Daniel Toell (@dcollins324) February 17, 2022

Politics does a funny thing to people. It turns them into dirty little liars who say things like “leaked” when it was actually hacked. https://t.co/LNk4pn6Psm — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) February 17, 2022

Hacked by “a famous f*cking cyberterrorist,” no less.

But we digress:

It literally says this in the article she’s quote-tweeting, which she apparently didn’t read. pic.twitter.com/TA14XSUS0K — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) February 17, 2022

The journalist whom Ilhan Omar falsely accused of doxing a convoy donor and inciting harassment against them has now been forced to lock her account because of the harassment she’s receiving over this false claim. Also worth noting: Rep. Omar is regurgitating right-wing disinfo. pic.twitter.com/IXf2bP5RDE — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) February 17, 2022

“Rep. Omar is regurgitating right-wing disinfo”? Well, we can die now, because we’ve heard everything.

Just a thought, but maybe don’t jump in the middle of a complicated and very tense situation in another country if you don’t know enough about that country and the ongoing situation to avoid making things worse. That goes for everyone, but especially elected officials. — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) February 17, 2022

Does it go for behavioral scientists and armchair experts like Caroline Orr Bueno?

The Daily Caller — the right-wing publication cofounded by Tucker Carlson — is celebrating Ilhan Omar for falsely accusing a journalist of doxing a convoy donor. pic.twitter.com/JF6uxUdDzh — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) February 17, 2022

Or — and stick with us here — the Daily Caller is just giving Ilhan Omar credit for being right about this. That’s the interesting thing about many “right-wing publications.” They’re capable of recognizing that sometimes what’s right transcends partisan politics. That may be difficult for someone like Caroline Orr Bueno to understand, but it’s still true.

Just to reiterate: This isn’t about whether you think it’s ok or not for a journalist to write an article exposing a random convoy donor. This is about the fact that a journalist *didn’t* write an article exposing a random convoy donor, but she’s being accused of doing just that. https://t.co/nFdR40FRBK — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) February 17, 2022

This is about the fact that a journalist — along with many other journalists — is taking advantage of unlawfully obtained and leaked private information about people whose only crime was donating to a cause the journalists don’t like.

This whole thread is based on a fallacy. Omar didn't accuse her of doxxing, she blasted her for reporting on the donation and for attempts to drag donors into the spotlight. Whether it was on Twitter or not is irrelevant. The journalist amplified it. KNEW what she was doing. https://t.co/JdDAr0DSmc — RIP Terez Paylor 🙏 (@Th3Claude) February 17, 2022

Here we go. After media published info and a photo for the widest possible exposure and identification of a private citizen, anyone on the left with any sense of humanity is going to be beaten back into compliance. It's "right wing" to think people shouldn't be destroyed. https://t.co/0n0zbCNmk7 — Saeger Ryman (@saegerart) February 17, 2022

These people really believe that they're the good guys here as they celebrate the destruction of working class ice cream shop owners for having differing political beliefs. https://t.co/5swbaGAhe6 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 17, 2022

