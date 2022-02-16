Yesterday, former CNN head Jeff Zucker’s special friend Allison Golust resigned from CNN.

CNN is going through some things. Now Zucker’s paramour who was once Governor Cuomo’s Communications Director is also now out of her CNN job. https://t.co/mOCMdO7MGD — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) February 16, 2022

Gollust’s resignation came on the heels of some other big CNN news.

BREAKING: CNN says internal investigation "found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo." — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) February 16, 2022

Violations of Company policies by Chris Cuomo, you say?

CNN's parent WarnerMedia is girding for a possible lawsuit by Chris Cuomo. Any lawsuit would air dirty laundry. And the potential of a suit may explain what transpired on Tuesday night… https://t.co/nV0Fos23n5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 16, 2022

CNN has made it quite clear that they’re trying to avoid a lawsuit from former primetime host Chris Cuomo, because he allegedly has some very dirty laundry to air about CNN.

But it sounds like there’s plenty of dirty laundry out there about Chris Cuomo. Downright filthy laundry, in fact:

Chris Cuomo accused of sexual assault in bombshell report about CNN turmoil https://t.co/2OiWbIEEo7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 16, 2022

Chris Cuomo fired after CNN learned of alleged sex attack during office 'lunch': report https://t.co/1R1rDcQE9P pic.twitter.com/vgFtrVX5fh — New York Post (@nypost) February 16, 2022

More from Fox News:

While details of Cuomo’s behavior were unknown at the time, a stunning report from the Times offered a vivid picture of the turmoil that took place at the liberal network, including the contents of the letter high-profile attorney Debra Katz sent to CNN detailing the accusation. “It relayed a story that had begun in 2011 when the woman, who was referred to as Jane Doe, was a young temporary ABC employee hoping for a full-time job. One day, after Mr. Cuomo, an anchor, had offered her career advice, he invited her to lunch in his office, according to the letter, interviews with the woman and emails between her and Mr. Cuomo,” the Times reported. “When she arrived, there was no food. Instead, Mr. Cuomo badgered her for sex, and after she declined, he assaulted her, she said. She ran out of the room.” … Katz’s letter revealed that Cuomo contacted the woman “seemingly out of the blue” “at the height of the #MeToo uprising” following the downfalls of media icons like Charlie Rose and Matt Lauer and that, according to the Times, Cuomo “proposed arranging a CNN segment about the company where she worked doing public relations. The woman tried to avoid any contact with Mr. Cuomo, but CNN ultimately broadcast a segment anyway.” “After years without any substantive communication from Mr. Cuomo whatsoever, Ms. Doe suspected he was concerned about her coming forward publicly with her allegations and wanted to use the proposed segment as an opportunity to ‘test the waters’ and discourage her from going on the record about his sexual misconduct,” Katz wrote in the letter, adding that her client did not want to become “a pawn in an internecine war between Zucker, Chris Cuomo and CNN.” A representative for Cuomo told Fox News Digital the claims “are false. He was never asked about the allegations prior to being terminated or given an opportunity to respond to the allegations.”

We still believe in due process, of course, but Chris Cuomo’s track record on this sort of thing isn’t the greatest.

What else was Chris Cuomo doing with that giant swab?

We’ve probably said this before, but in case we haven’t, we’d like to propose just shutting CNN down until we can figure out what the hell is going on. Because there seems to be an awful lot going on over there.

