We’re not sure where the White House found the members of their COVID Response Team, but clearly they didn’t spend enough time looking.

Because senior adviser Tom Inglesby doesn’t seem to be cut out to be an adviser on anything, let alone COVID:

Despite science, WH Covid adviser @T_Inglesby still says kids should be forced into facemasks: “Cloth masks are better than no masks. Surgical masks are better than cloth masks. So whatever mask is available and fits well for kids should be used" pic.twitter.com/g9gBYZ2oag — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 16, 2022

Or — if we may be so bold — not.

“Cloth masks are better than no masks.” The ignorance at this level is truly astounding. — Douglas Ritz🧐 (@douglasritz) February 16, 2022

Evil… also, even the CDC says cloth masks do nothing. Are we following the science or aren’t we? — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) February 16, 2022

Masks are great on young kids. Especially when they sneeze in them and have all that snot buildup. The snoo builds and mucus build up in the mask and give you that extra layer of protection 😷 — Alex (@AlexScores1) February 16, 2022

So, no mask is ok for adults but anything on a child's face is better than nothing?? What is the "science" behind any mask is better than nothing? This is basically saying compliance is the new science. — Katbuns (@Katbuns2) February 16, 2022

Coming from people that don’t wear masks when they work….these people are embarrassing. — El Lobo (@El_Lobo_Chuco) February 16, 2022

These people are evil and sadistic. — Sane Man in L.A. (@Leigh_Bryant75) February 16, 2022

We’re not on any sort of official response team, but we’d like to humbly suggest that Tom Inglesby go ahead and put his mask on, never take it off, and leave the kids alone. That way, everybody wins!

there’s no science to back this up, it’s just them saying it. take the masks off and leave the kids alone. — Gina A. 🤷‍♀️ (@hellogines) February 16, 2022

They can just eff off now. pic.twitter.com/hW8nxYPhbh — Invisible Rain (@01001010z) February 16, 2022

