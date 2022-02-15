President Joe Biden posted a video today in honor of Black History Month:

As we celebrate Black History month, let’s carry forward the work of our lives together — to dismantle systemic racism, to fight for dignity, and to fulfill America’s promise for everyone. pic.twitter.com/Px6e3vBZcC — President Biden (@POTUS) February 15, 2022

We’re all very impressed.

By his staggering lack of self-awareness, that is. As many have pointed out, it’s difficult to take Joe Biden seriously on dismantling systemic racism given his own decades-long role in perpetuating racism.

Siraj Hashmi took a few moments away from his indispensable List today to briefly look back at some of Joe Biden’s greatest contributions in the fight for racial dignity:

That’s just barely scratching the surface, of course. But it’s an excellent start.

There’s plenty more where all that came from. Because with Joe Biden, there’s always plenty more where that came from.

