President Joe Biden posted a video today in honor of Black History Month:
As we celebrate Black History month, let’s carry forward the work of our lives together — to dismantle systemic racism, to fight for dignity, and to fulfill America’s promise for everyone. pic.twitter.com/Px6e3vBZcC
— President Biden (@POTUS) February 15, 2022
We’re all very impressed.
By his staggering lack of self-awareness, that is. As many have pointed out, it’s difficult to take Joe Biden seriously on dismantling systemic racism given his own decades-long role in perpetuating racism.
Siraj Hashmi took a few moments away from his indispensable List today to briefly look back at some of Joe Biden’s greatest contributions in the fight for racial dignity:
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 15, 2022
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 15, 2022
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 15, 2022
That’s just barely scratching the surface, of course. But it’s an excellent start.
This thread https://t.co/eTbh74mss9 pic.twitter.com/DGYqDF5m32
— Lindsey The Cynical Geek🏴☠️🦜 (@CynicalLindsey) February 15, 2022
There’s plenty more where all that came from. Because with Joe Biden, there’s always plenty more where that came from.