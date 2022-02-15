Wendy Davis wore pink shoes when she stood up and sang the praises of abortion. She became a star as a result, and her shoes were deemed iconic.

So where’s the fawning media coverage and fashion spreads for Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who recently had a shining shoe moment of her own?

Check out what she did yesterday:

.@WinsomeSears gaveled Virginia Senate to order with high-heeled patent leather pump after an unknown prankster hid her gavel. She took the trick in stride: “One shoe can change your life. Just ask Cinderella.” pic.twitter.com/kviwLGvsXh — Laura Vozzella (@LVozzella) February 14, 2022

See … now that’s iconic. Wendy Davis, eat your heart out.

Like a true Marine. Semper Fi ma'am. — BiggiesNotDead 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@RodSox4) February 14, 2022

If you think this is badass, wait til the other shoe drops. (I’m sorry.) https://t.co/NpUamIkBAv — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) February 15, 2022

No need to apologize. Winsome Earle-Sears certainly has nothing to apologize for.

We really like what we’ve seen from Winsome Earle-Sears so far. And she’s only just getting started.

If mainstream magazines weren’t published by left-wing partisans, these shoes and their owner would grace half a dozen covers next month. These pumps belong in a museum. https://t.co/XQOhHMAbE5 — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) February 15, 2022

