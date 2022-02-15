Wendy Davis wore pink shoes when she stood up and sang the praises of abortion. She became a star as a result, and her shoes were deemed iconic.

So where’s the fawning media coverage and fashion spreads for Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who recently had a shining shoe moment of her own?

Check out what she did yesterday:

See … now that’s iconic. Wendy Davis, eat your heart out.

No need to apologize. Winsome Earle-Sears certainly has nothing to apologize for.

We really like what we’ve seen from Winsome Earle-Sears so far. And she’s only just getting started.

