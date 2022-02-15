Wendy Davis wore pink shoes when she stood up and sang the praises of abortion. She became a star as a result, and her shoes were deemed iconic.
So where’s the fawning media coverage and fashion spreads for Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who recently had a shining shoe moment of her own?
Check out what she did yesterday:
.@WinsomeSears gaveled Virginia Senate to order with high-heeled patent leather pump after an unknown prankster hid her gavel. She took the trick in stride: “One shoe can change your life. Just ask Cinderella.” pic.twitter.com/kviwLGvsXh
— Laura Vozzella (@LVozzella) February 14, 2022
See … now that’s iconic. Wendy Davis, eat your heart out.
That’s awesome! https://t.co/aCZm7kPaKQ
— Caleb Ivill (@IvillCaleb) February 15, 2022
Yeah… I like her https://t.co/u6bM2tb8uD
— noelle (@NoellePullin) February 15, 2022
I love this🤣🥰 https://t.co/p9H9DXhT7O
— 🥃☠️Emersen”Rooftop Korean in training” Lee☠️🥃 (@EmersenLee) February 15, 2022
Like a true Marine. Semper Fi ma'am.
— BiggiesNotDead 🤦🏻♂️ (@RodSox4) February 14, 2022
If you think this is badass, wait til the other shoe drops.
(I’m sorry.) https://t.co/NpUamIkBAv
— J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) February 15, 2022
No need to apologize. Winsome Earle-Sears certainly has nothing to apologize for.
Adapt. Improvise. Overcome. https://t.co/pAfFDRmKDj
— Unacceptable Views (@LibertyVigilant) February 15, 2022
We really like what we’ve seen from Winsome Earle-Sears so far. And she’s only just getting started.
If mainstream magazines weren’t published by left-wing partisans, these shoes and their owner would grace half a dozen covers next month. These pumps belong in a museum. https://t.co/XQOhHMAbE5
— John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) February 15, 2022