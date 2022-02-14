Take heart, Washington, D.C.! Relief is just around the corner, thanks to the competent leadership of Mayor Muriel Bowser.

COVID-19 cases have dropped by more than 90%, and there has been a 95% reduction in hospitalizations since the height of Omicron. pic.twitter.com/TOQa2J8NCh — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 14, 2022

All right! Great news!

The requirement for businesses to check vaccine status will expire tomorrow, with the end of the emergency order. Businesses can still choose to test vax status. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 14, 2022

Now we’re getting somewhere.

The District’s indoor mask requirements will be dialed back on March 1, 2022. pic.twitter.com/JZWpo2J5Hg — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 14, 2022

Congrats, D.C. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s getting closer every day.

Break out the party hats if you haven’t already:

NEW: Beginning TOMORROW, DC indoor venues no longer required to check vaccine status. On March 1, DC will REMOVE mask mandate. Businesses can continue to require masks and vaccinated patrons. Masks also still required at schools, med facilities, public transit @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/inSEKYRdSi — Katie Barlow (@katieleebarlow) February 14, 2022

No more need to show proof of vaccination to get into places! Kids still have to wear masks in school! Common sense wins out at las— wait a minute … kids still have to wear masks in school?

NEWS: DC's @MayorBowser says District's indoor mask mandate will expire on Feb 28th. That means no mask requirements in bars, restaurants, gyms, retail, etc – unless the business wants to keep them. Masks will still be required in schools, healthcare facilities — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 14, 2022

Surely that can’t be right … right?

On March 1, masks will continue to be required at a number of locations, including schools. pic.twitter.com/c8Fwfy15sk — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 14, 2022

She’s really doing this.

So the places with some of the lowest community transmission, with the group at lowest risk from Covid-19, and where masks do the most harm are where they are keeping the mask mandate. Must be the science. https://t.co/4SPaPiWMN1 — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 14, 2022

You can have older adults drinking it up at bars without concern, but 5 year old kids need to keep struggling with masks. Indefensible. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 14, 2022

Eagerly awaiting to hear the science behind maintaining masks for school kids but lifting for bars. Bad stuff, mayor. — CousinDruce (@CousinDruce) February 14, 2022

Poor kids. Insane to keep them masked at this point — this place sucks (@pattpattpattyo) February 14, 2022

These people trust science? Then why are they going against proven science?

You're causing more harm! https://t.co/2f1cLvMsJJ — chrisptacos (@chrisptacos1) February 14, 2022

Shameful. Kids are masked for no reason while she’ll party maskless. You are a disgrace, @MayorBowser https://t.co/fqEArvoyq9 — ProPatria (@ProPatria20) February 14, 2022

This is cruelty. Pointless, senseless cruelty. Bowser should be known and remembered as the mayor who governed DC through cruelty to children. https://t.co/YI99tvT0ZL — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) February 14, 2022

The cruelty is the point. The cruelty has always been the point.

Bowser shutdown and fined several small businesses that refused to comply with her vaccine mandate and less than a month after it went into effect, she’s reversing it. DC residents should be furious. https://t.co/hJw5UQGuxm — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) February 14, 2022

Muriel Bowser will see to it that as many of her city’s residents suffer as much as possible. If she rules like a little dictator, the people of D.C. will have to look to her for salvation.

Meanwhile, if you’ll excuse her, she has a party to get to.

