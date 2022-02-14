DOJ special counsel John Durham’s new filing alleging that shady folks with ties to Hillary Clinton monitoring both candidate and President Donald Trump’s internet activity may not seem like a big deal to outlets like CNN, but that doesn’t mean no one is paying attention.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace — like many other Republicans and conservatives — has been shining a light on the issue, because it deserves to be treated like the big story it is:

The report issued by Special Prosecutor Durham is damning to many – the Clinton campaign, partisans at the Department of Justice, and the media (1/3)#DurhamReport — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 14, 2022

It is now fully clear – the Trump campaign and White House were illegally spied on, paid for by the Clinton campaign. This is a worse scandal than watergate, and it needs a Select Committee to investigate (2/3)#DurhamReport — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 14, 2022

People should go to jail for this. Perhaps the media could now start to cover it, rather than cover it up and dismiss it as they’ve done for years now? (3/3)#DurhamReport — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 14, 2022

Mace sounds quite confident that there was blatant wrongdoing on the part of the Clinton campaign, and she’s basing that on what Durham himself had to say.

And for that, according to Lincoln Project cofounder Reed Galen, Nancy Mace is on par with the rest of the QAnon crowd:

Is drawing attention to what John Durham is alleging going full QAnon? The Clintons are just about as shady as you can get, and no one — of any political persuasion — should put it past them to do something like this.

But the Russia collusion theory tinfoilers like Galen can’t shoot down Durham’s allegations fast enough despite the baseless crap they pushed for years. Come on, now.

I see "QAnon" is another term that just means nothing now pic.twitter.com/MrRk40wv66 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 14, 2022

“QAnon” is just something lefties like to throw out when one of their own is at risk of being exposed.

Everything they don't want to believe becomes a conspiracy theory. — Everyday is a blessing 🚛 honkhonk (@Lisa801109401) February 14, 2022

Pretty much.

