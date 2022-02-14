The Freedom Convoy and their supporters are couching their protest in “the guise of freedom,” according to CNN reporter Miguel Marquez:

“Whatever that means to these individuals.” As it happens, freedom means a lot to those individuals, who are sick and tired of Justin Trudeau’s iron fist slamming down on them.

Trending

The more we hear it, the more insulting it becomes. The idea that freedom is just a “notion” to people who don’t know what’s good for them is just an absolute slap in the face to frustrated Canadians and to anyone who resists authoritarian power grabs.

They can’t help themselves. Maybe they don’t want to. The kind of person who scoffs at the “notion” of freedom doesn’t seem like the kind of person who loses sleep over journalistic malpractice.

Meanwhile:

He may not have to wait very long:

