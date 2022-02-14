The Freedom Convoy and their supporters are couching their protest in “the guise of freedom,” according to CNN reporter Miguel Marquez:

CNN’s @miguelmarquez: The Truckers Convoy is “wrapped in this sort of notion, of the guise of freedom, you know, whatever that means …” pic.twitter.com/UKC5l6JkUK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 14, 2022

“Whatever that means to these individuals.” As it happens, freedom means a lot to those individuals, who are sick and tired of Justin Trudeau’s iron fist slamming down on them.

“Freedomesque” — Gentleman Roadie (@GentlemanRoadie) February 14, 2022

The more we hear it, the more insulting it becomes. The idea that freedom is just a “notion” to people who don’t know what’s good for them is just an absolute slap in the face to frustrated Canadians and to anyone who resists authoritarian power grabs.

They just don’t get it. Or they do but are so engulfed in their alternative universe they refuse to accept a different viewpoint . That’s fine and dandy but this dude is supposed to be a “journalist”. — Joseph Mohn (@Joe_Mohn) February 14, 2022

@CNN continues to be hot garbage. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) February 14, 2022

They can’t help themselves. Maybe they don’t want to. The kind of person who scoffs at the “notion” of freedom doesn’t seem like the kind of person who loses sleep over journalistic malpractice.

Meanwhile:

He'll damn well know exactly what it means when he wakes up one day to discover it's gone. — Muh State Lines (@ElderZForce) February 14, 2022

He may not have to wait very long:

Canada PM to invoke Emergencies Act to deal with protests – CBC https://t.co/Bm7SjhqgAw pic.twitter.com/Gj6vSxpyRE — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video