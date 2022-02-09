As Americans wait with bated breath to find out which black woman Joe Biden will nominate to replace SCOTUS Justice Stephen Breyer, the Democrats are taking a look back at the history of the Supreme Court through a racial lens. Because that’s what progress looks like:

First, we have to point this out:

well, at least, they didn’t forget thurgood marshall this time. https://t.co/2N4zVvpR5O — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 9, 2022

Look at that! So that actually is progress, in a way! Good for them!

Unfortunately that’s really the only nice thing we can say about them.

Because while it may very be time for a highly qualified black woman on the Supreme Court, Joe Biden completely undermined any black woman he nominates by reducing her to her race and sex. Now, she will always have an asterisk next to her name.

Again, if I were the black woman nominated to SCOTUS after basically being announced by Democrats as a token, I'd probably be insulted. https://t.co/CwaTsvP6NH — RBe (@RBPundit) February 9, 2022

Biden’s nominee should be insulted. Her qualifications won’t matter, because Joe Biden will have chosen her only because she’s a black woman. And potentially passed over other qualified nominees who were disqualified only because they aren’t black women.

Why not an Asian woman? Or a Native American? You racists. https://t.co/dcn2uTB6iR — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) February 9, 2022

This is what the DNC thinks Sotomayor looks like vs. what she actually looks like. How is this not incredibly trivializing a person’s individuality and worth? To them, she’s just another dark brown emoji for the scoresheet. https://t.co/qsejs2GBnD pic.twitter.com/D9QM5owWei — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 9, 2022

Stay classy, Dems.

Yup, let one of the most prestigious positions in the history of the American Republic be determined by someone's race and gender. Truly the dream of a meritocracy has been realized! — Kenneth Melvin (@CatholicKenny) February 9, 2022

A race- and sex-based nomination would be an insult to the nominee as well as to the Supreme Court. We thought people were more than just their race and sex. Guess the Democratic Party is just trying to get in touch with their roots or something.

And speaking of looking to the past, why did the Democrats’ graphic leave out some important information?

It's time, you say? Well I'm so very happy you've finally decided it was ok finally. https://t.co/B7meymVsB8 — Bob Jeffers (@TuliusT) February 9, 2022

And Clarence Thomas — THA-RAAAAAIDAS! (@CoachK46902199) February 9, 2022

Reminder that Joe Biden tried to stop a black man in your graphic here from serving on the Supreme Court https://t.co/DGg0WY5cXz — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 9, 2022

Hopefully this country can move forward — despite the Democrats’ best efforts.

