It’s been nothing short of fascinating — yet predictable — to watch Democrats shift from “you hate science if you don’t make your two-year-old wear a mask” to “the science has changed and ackshually there’s no good reason to force kids to wear masks and we always said that was a possibility.”

Earlier today, @politicalmath — who, as it happens, is a huge fan of numbers and data and interprets them more honestly than Democratic politicians and pundits — decided to take a look back at how our moral and intellectual betters used to treat anyone who questioned mask mandates, back when Dems thought shaming people was politically expedient.

Just a fun thread to remind everyone who is finally coming around to kids being out of masks how awfully they treated people who were always on the right side of this issuehttps://t.co/i7Gl5pV8um — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 8, 2022

The Biden admin opened investigations on states that allowed children to opt-out of mask mandates Ignore the waste of money and marvel at how shitty this behavior was, especially now that everyone agrees that these states were doing the right thinghttps://t.co/SrX78qvTux — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 8, 2022

The OSHA mandate that was struck down had a section on masks. "Masks as punishment" was a surprisingly popular position for a surprisingly long time. https://t.co/cp3jWw4Vy2 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 8, 2022

Boston schools were experimenting with "masks as punishment" for student a few months agohttps://t.co/UloGDCaKmM — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 8, 2022

This stuff is still happening. But even when it stops we should never forget that it was a crime that schools did this in the first place and everyone who defended it should never be trusted to make policy ever againhttps://t.co/1eW4Dm0kKI — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 8, 2022

Remember when researchers discovered that "the bad people" like @benshapiro were using their research to argue against masks for kids? They literally claimed that their research didn't say what their research literally said.https://t.co/ky0tz53YFF — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 8, 2022

Remember when YouTube censored a video of medical experts saying children don't need masks, claiming it was disinformation? I want an investigation into YouTube. Who told them to do that? I want to know EXACTLY how this decision was made.https://t.co/kdKZT9N3HA — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 8, 2022

We may never get an honest answer to that question. Or to any questions about the insane measures that liberal politicians and media outlets took to suppress information and stifle debate.

These were unforced errors. There was no reason to treat people trying to let their kids go to school without masks in such a vicious, evil way. They didn't do it to help kids. They did it to hurt the "bad people" That won't change. They will always want to hurt the bad people. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 8, 2022

Now, as they claim they are doing this for the kids, we need to remember that they aren't. Yes, we should take their submission to the truth and use to to do the right thing, but they're not doing it b/c it is the truth. They're doing it b/c they are scared of the consequences. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 8, 2022

