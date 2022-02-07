The fervor with which the Left has been coming after Joe Rogan has been quite remarkable. We’re used to cancel culture BS, of course, but they really seem to have it in for Rogan, who is decidedly not a rabid right-winger.

You don’t need to put on a tinfoil hat to have a reason to wonder what the deal is with this. Why is Joe Rogan Public Enemy Number One?

Saagar Enjeti has been very busy trying to get to the bottom of it, and according to him, there’s most definitely a method to the madness:

1) Rogan attack began before $SPOT earnings putting major pressure on CEO

2) Amazon/Wapo are swooping in to capitalize

3) Shady Dem Super Pac/Cringe resistance media is leading charge of cancellation This is not organic. It's a political hatchet job https://t.co/zpVfSIoUrM — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 7, 2022

Watch:

We can’t say with certainty that it’s exactly as Enjeti says it is, but the evidence he presents is nothing if not compelling. If we know one thing about the Left, it’s that they can be shady AF.

Incredible deep dive. Had no idea who the group was that made that video of him. https://t.co/RZqu29QGWd — is it Phillies season yet? (@The_ZackDanielz) February 7, 2022

The people behind the video are super-shady.

Democratic and lefty activists can be just as greedy as they accuse the Right of being — and just as shady. Following the money on the Left rarely leads someplace clean.

Shoutouts to @stoolpresidente @wokal_distance for their leg work on this. I incorporated much of it in the monologue. Hopefully this is the last time we have to weigh in — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 7, 2022

Don’t count on it. The Left isn’t going to let this go.

Hopefully people like Saagar won’t let it go, either.

