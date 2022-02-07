There are some things in this world that are just not up for debate:

White chocolate is not real chocolate;

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are annoying AF;

“Seinfeld” is and will always be better than “Friends”;

And then perhaps the most important fact of them all:

one of the dumbest things a person can do on twitter is pick a fight with @charlescwcooke. he doesn’t miss — Laura (@laurakbarr) February 7, 2022

Evidently Ken White, aka Popehat, aka the TDS-stricken lawyer guy formerly known as a sane person, missed class the day that last fact was taught, because he picked a fight with Charles C.W. Cooke. And it went just about as well for him as you’d expect.

It all started with Cooke and his short piece about Spotify struggling to reconcile their tolerance of Joe Rogan with their commitment to not offending some of their staff and listeners.

There are many vocations in this big and rambunctious world, and there is no good reason that the ones that demand a commitment to foundational cultural liberalism should be staffed by tinpot despots. https://t.co/UPJ7k75NFU — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 7, 2022

Nobody is actually “impacted” by Joe Rogan’s podcast. Nobody is actually “drained” or “frustrated” or “unheard.” Nor are they hurt or damaged or bruised or wounded or pained or distressed or scarred or stricken in any way. The whole thing's a vicious game. https://t.co/UPJ7k75NFU — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 7, 2022

Cooke’s piece is perfectly logical and well argued.

So, naturally, it offended Popehat, who decided to fire a shot at Cooke. Unfortunately for him, all he had to work with was blanks:

Say, Charles, did you happen to keep a copy of this deleted tweet? pic.twitter.com/sJ9sVWou93 — GuessIHaveToGetMyOwnDonutsHat (@Popehat) February 7, 2022

What … what is that … is that a thing? Seriously, what is that?

So, just so we’re clear here, what you’re doing is making up what you wish I’d said. I don’t know, but I imagine the tweet to which he’s responding was about Trump. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 7, 2022

Is Ken not able to find anything concrete?

Popehat, who blocks all disagreement, was so triggered by the argument that people shd tolerate the existence of speech they disagree with that he actually searched to see if he can find something to dunk on you with and instead just found a reply to an unrelated deleted tweet. https://t.co/Ldl2jv0ZvW — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 7, 2022

I got blocked by him ages ago, and I'm not even aware of a disagreement. I used to really enjoy his commentary. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) February 7, 2022

Well, Popehat used to be in his right mind. Now he lives strictly in his Left one.

Popehat who was initially Team Avenatti? That Popehat? Guy is a Grade-A clown. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 7, 2022

Total clown.

Would you agree that football players kneeling don’t impact anyone any more than what Joe Rogan says? — GuessIHaveToGetMyOwnDonutsHat (@Popehat) February 7, 2022

I have the same approach to it as I do Joe Rogan: If you don’t like it, don’t watch football. I don’t like it as a matter of personal taste, but I do like football, which I watch (and watched) obsessively—including during the kneeling period. You’re way off base here. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 7, 2022

You may of course do as you wish, but I’d appreciate it if you’d delete your original tweet, which implies something that simply isn’t true: namely, that I am a hypocrite and that I deleted evidence of my hypocrisy. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 7, 2022

There was a time when Popehat knew better than to pull something like this.

The two aren't even comparable. Rogan is speaking on his own show. Kaepernick is intruding his speech on someone else's venue to people who didn't come to see him protest. — Holden (@Holden114) February 7, 2022

There are some differences, but the core question is whether one says, “I don’t like that” or one says, “He should be removed.” The former is fine. The latter, absent government, isn’t censorship, but it is almost always illiberal. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 7, 2022

Popehat has blocked half of Twitter, but I assume he's coming down on the side of the Spotify emoyees? — Dunning K. (@FriedOkraTime) February 7, 2022

In all honesty, I’m not entirely sure what he’s doing. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 7, 2022

To be fair, we’ll also consider the possibility that Ken doesn’t know what he’s doing, either.

Popehat is about week away from arguing it's constitutional and entirely reasonable for incubator manufacturers to contractually require no babies of QAnon supporters be placed in their incubators at hospitals. — John Lund (@AttilaTheLund) February 7, 2022

Maybe Popehat should go to the hospital. Maybe there are people there who can help him.

