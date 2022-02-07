As the former frontman for Skid Row, Sebastian Bach knows how vital freedom of expression is.

He just doesn’t care:

Imagine calling yourself a rocker yet siding with some dude who has a podcast over @Neilyoung 😂 you can stick to listening to your podcast and I will stick to listening to Neil Young ✌️ — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) January 27, 2022

Imagine calling yourself a rocker yet siding with Neil Young, a dude who is calling for censorship.

Free speech for all or it's not free speech at all. — Bluescrafter (@NickZaffarano) January 31, 2022

Free Speech does not mean freedom to lie https://t.co/XbjNltNqpj — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) January 31, 2022

Maybe that’s how free speech works in Canada, where Sebastian (and, incidentally, Neil Young) is from. But that’s not how we do things here.

We’ll come back to that in a minute.

Here’s more from Bach:

So everything in your lyrics is true? Is all of fiction now not protected by freedom of speech? — Tech Ronin (@tchronin) February 7, 2022

Fiction is not lying fiction is a story. People know that a ficticious story is not true. By the way the sky is blue https://t.co/egpLDQTPgM — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) February 7, 2022

Not really sure why these idiots can't understand that freedom of speech has its limitations. — Stacey Hood (@StaceyHood) February 7, 2022

Probably the same reason why these idiots don't understand democracy https://t.co/HjqPLq6Wo8 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) February 7, 2022

Democracy sucks. — havaq (@HavaqMusic) February 7, 2022

Then get out of America 🇺🇲 https://t.co/1PG0Ro6Eml — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) February 7, 2022

America is a constitutional republic not a democracy. pic.twitter.com/3R94BxRIh7 — Rubber Biscuit (@WarmWoobieLove) February 7, 2022

America is a democracy this is only Twitter. https://t.co/gJ2tScaJkw — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) February 7, 2022

Does that count as a lie?

Anyway, back to this:

Free Speech does not mean freedom to lie https://t.co/XbjNltNqpj — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) January 31, 2022

It’s just so glorious in its spectacular wrongness.

Wanna bet? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 7, 2022

We wouldn’t take that bet if we were you, Sebastian.

This dude legit thinks lying is against the law https://t.co/5eK7NE3NtE — Nopenopenope (@Chillyzilly) February 7, 2022

I'm afraid that's exactly what it means. https://t.co/ccPswf5Y3V — Coder, A CoderDyne Account (@CoderInCrisis) February 7, 2022

Actually, it very much does. Freedom of speech is absolute and non-negotiable. — Eric H. (@ericinva) February 7, 2022

Of course it does. https://t.co/qUHe6SSYia — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 7, 2022

Example: "Skid Row was a great band." — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 7, 2022

Perfect example.

Sebastian Bach (if he's not lying about his real name) does not understand free speech. https://t.co/3O6ibEt7sG — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 7, 2022

Actually, his given legal name is Sebastian Philip Bierk. “Sebastian Bach” is his stage name. So one could definitely argue that Sebastian Bach is lying.

And you know what? We’d still argue that freedom of speech means he’s free to lie. About his name, about anything. Even about freedom of speech itself!

What should be the punishment for lying in a country with free speech, Sebastian? Should we assign different punishments for different lies? Say, like lying about one's political affiliation to avoid being canceled as compared to lying about your success to impress the groupies? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 7, 2022

Maybe Sebastian should write these rules down somewhere so they’re all in one place.

free speech is in the name. even if someone is spewing hate, that’s human emotion & they have the right to express it https://t.co/tYtBoGAtMZ — kevin (@MIAlien_) February 7, 2022

Speaking of which, it’s important to note that this is free speech, too:

But feel free to cancel yourself, Sebastian.

