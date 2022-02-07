As the former frontman for Skid Row, Sebastian Bach knows how vital freedom of expression is.

He just doesn’t care:

Imagine calling yourself a rocker yet siding with Neil Young, a dude who is calling for censorship.

Maybe that’s how free speech works in Canada, where Sebastian (and, incidentally, Neil Young) is from. But that’s not how we do things here.

We’ll come back to that in a minute.

Here’s more from Bach:

Does that count as a lie?

Anyway, back to this:

It’s just so glorious in its spectacular wrongness.

We wouldn’t take that bet if we were you, Sebastian.

Perfect example.

Actually, his given legal name is Sebastian Philip Bierk. “Sebastian Bach” is his stage name. So one could definitely argue that Sebastian Bach is lying.

And you know what? We’d still argue that freedom of speech means he’s free to lie. About his name, about anything. Even about freedom of speech itself!

Maybe Sebastian should write these rules down somewhere so they’re all in one place.

Speaking of which, it’s important to note that this is free speech, too:

But feel free to cancel yourself, Sebastian.

