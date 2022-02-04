You wanna see some world-class journalism? Then please direct your attention to the Daily Beast’s Pilar Melendez, who’s got what you’re looking for:

EXCLU: Police Chief Wore ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Sweater to Christmas Party Experts and residents were enraged at the embrace of a far-right catchphrase at an “Ugly Sweater Party.”https://t.co/N0uByRg93H via @thedailybeast — Pilar Melendez (@pbmelendez) February 4, 2022

More:

In a photo obtained by The Daily Beast, Township of Hamilton Police Chief Gregory Ciambrone is seen in a sweater bearing the right-wing catchphrase and adorned with an illustration of former President Donald Trump (who is sporting a Santa Hat and smirking). … The photo, taken at what appears to have been a small holiday gathering described on Facebook as an “ugly sweater party,” was uploaded on Dec. 5 by another police department employee. In the photo, Ciambrone is seen posing with five other men sporting sweaters, some with far more innocuous references, such as to the movie The Big Lebowski.

The idea that a law enforcement official might wear clothing showcasing political affiliations is not exactly unprecedented. But in a country still facing a national reckoning over police brutality and grappling with a sustained lack of public trust in law enforcement, a police chief embracing a right-wing catchphrase jokingly or otherwise struck a nerve.

Pretty big deal for the Daily Beast, getting an exclusive like this!

Were there any survivors? — Max (@MaxNordau) February 4, 2022

praying they make a full recovery — Dr. Ricardo (Pro-Representative Republic) Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 4, 2022

How does one ever really recover from trauma like this?

Experts in what? Sweaters? https://t.co/OwyktNwSwN — Law and Footy (@LawAndFooty) February 4, 2022

OH NO!!!

SWEATER EXPERTS ANGRY https://t.co/w6qk3seCLV — Louise Bartels (@BartelsBartels5) February 4, 2022

How many sweater experts did they reach out to? https://t.co/KXbUFTfxuJ — Zach Ward (@UnrealZachWard) February 4, 2022

No such thing as too many sweater experts. This is is serious business.

The Daily Beast with a pretty big scoop: cop in small NJ town isn't a fan of President Biden pic.twitter.com/J5VbYv7SeN — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) February 4, 2022

Sorry, Michael … are you suggesting that this isn’t a major story of utmost national importance?

Good. Because you’re right.

This story is genuinely pointless and stupid.

🚨🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE from The Daily Beast. The EXPERTS are ENRAGED about a police officer wearing a political joke on his sweater at a Christmas party. This surely portends the end of democracy. https://t.co/VnlKj53IHa — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) February 4, 2022

The reason this story is EXCLUSIVE is because no one else cared enough about it to write this garbage. https://t.co/ITJNneGqLV — Magills (@magills_) February 4, 2022

Imagine believing that "Let's Go Brandon" is a "far-right catchphrase," and that people (experts no less!) being enraged by it is somehow newsworthy, and not just some dumb shit to laugh at. https://t.co/JnDGgEv2qu — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) February 4, 2022

“experts and residents” can screw off. it’s a sweater and a phrase. get over it. https://t.co/8ncNtZPDgS — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 4, 2022

Experts and residents should feel free to take Pilar Melendez with them.

Recommended Twitchy Video