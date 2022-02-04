As a general rule, we don’t recommend looking to celebrities for advice.

But every one in a while, we run across one who happens to be making a lot of sense. Even celebrities are entitled to be right.

So over to you, Shaquille O’Neal (via Gina Carano):

Slam dunk, Shaq.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CBSCOVIDCOVID19mandateShaqShaquille O'Nealvaccinationvaccinevaccine mandates

Recommended Twitchy Video