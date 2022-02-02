Neil Young couldn’t do it. Joni Mitchell couldn’t do it. Who will be the Chosen One to successfully get Joe Rogan kicked off of Spotify?

Mary Trump hopes it will be her. That’s right, Donald Trump’s angry niece has had enough of Spotify standing by Rogan. And she’s decided to take her podcast elsewhere, thank you very much:

I'm removing my podcast from @Spotify. I know it's not a big deal but hope it will be part of a growing avalanche. Thank you to #NeilYoung, @jonimitchell, and @nilslofgren for your courage in leading the way. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 2, 2022

Mary wants a piece of that courage, too. And with her stunning bravery, she’ll get it yet!

Thank you. There must be consequences for the deliberate dissemination of misinformation. — Theresa Kump Leghorn (@tkleghorn1) February 2, 2022

Quick question, though: is Mary Trump leaving Spotify really a consequence?

She had a podcast? https://t.co/4ljuCJZiIY — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) February 2, 2022

Exactly. Exactly.

The walls are closing in on Spotify, lol. https://t.co/vbwVOf7EuU — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 2, 2022

Mary wishes.

"I know it's not a big deal but…". Yeah, you're right, it's not a big deal. Bye. https://t.co/Hgp6DL0suq — HFD 0011 (@HFD0044) February 2, 2022

Not remotely huge if true https://t.co/pemTMHkDvt — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) February 2, 2022

And taking all 3 of her listeners with her? 🤣 https://t.co/YIWH5Y5D5m — OfficialFJBCoin (@OfficialFJBCoin) February 2, 2022

I’ve never listened to Mary Trump’s podcast. Is it just two hours of her saying that Donald Trump is her uncle? https://t.co/2S0U9Mlv70 — Max (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2022

A shocking loss to those who enjoy hours of complaining about one’s uncle, I’m sure. https://t.co/KPKdHPpnLG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 2, 2022

Maybe Wendy’s will listen to her.

This is a net positive. https://t.co/hApVipk6LD — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 2, 2022

We certainly aren’t going to complain.

Anyway, something for other podcasters to think about:

If you are a podcaster, and saw the @joerogan kerfluffle with @spotify, just take a second and think about the logic. Spotify has decided to stand behind their podcaster…and not allow their speech to be infringed. So where would you want YOUR podcast to be? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 2, 2022

