Neil Young couldn’t do it. Joni Mitchell couldn’t do it. Who will be the Chosen One to successfully get Joe Rogan kicked off of Spotify?

Mary Trump hopes it will be her. That’s right, Donald Trump’s angry niece has had enough of Spotify standing by Rogan. And she’s decided to take her podcast elsewhere, thank you very much:

Mary wants a piece of that courage, too. And with her stunning bravery, she’ll get it yet!

Quick question, though: is Mary Trump leaving Spotify really a consequence?

 

Exactly. Exactly.

Mary wishes.

Maybe Wendy’s will listen to her.

We certainly aren’t going to complain.

Anyway, something for other podcasters to think about:

