Jeff Zucker’s sudden resignation apparently came as a shock to all who knew and loved him at CNN. S.E. Cupp, for one, was, in a word, “stunned.”

What’s interesting about this is that Zucker’s relationship with Allison Gollust was apparently an open secret of sorts, at least among media firefighters, including media firefighters who work at CNN and claim to be stunned today.

As we discussed earlier, Radar Online was on this story back on January 4. Ironically, it flew under the radar then.

#CNN head honchos, #JeffZucker and #AllisonGollust are allegedly much closer than publicly known. Their closeness seemingly frames the #ChrisCuomo situation much differently now that their alleged relationship has come to light. #RadarExclusivehttps://t.co/kY3iAuFwWw — Radar Online (@radar_online) January 4, 2022

But would you believe it gets even more interesting than that? No? Well it does.

It gets downright juicy, in fact:

The DAY BEFORE this Radar Story dropped, CNN's Reliable Sources media newsletter published this very lengthy tirade about the publication pic.twitter.com/XTmtMh7kVJ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 2, 2022

Brian Stelter included that bit in his “Reliable Sources” newsletter on January 3, which is, as it happens, one day before January 4.

Huh.

So … coincidence? Well, yes. Technically, that’s possible.

But at the absolute very least, it’s worth noting that Stelter was engaging in some world-class projection there.

Change "multiple" sources to "unnamed" sources and then you have CNN's business model. — BayouBoogie (@K733Boogie) February 2, 2022

That … is CNN.

