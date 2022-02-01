As we told you earlier, topless Area Expert™ Tom Nichols recently endorsed a piping-hot take from journalist and tech critic Charles T. White on the sad state of Americans’ priorities.

Experts be expertin. pic.twitter.com/SaAFtk8Q7f — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) January 31, 2022

Well, it may interest you to know that the Expert had plenty more Expertin’ where that came from. Check out what he had to say a couple of days ago about Tom Brady’s retirement:

I know my reaction to the Tom Brady coverage is churlish, but it's also consistent with 40 years of my astonishment that Americans know everything about sports figures but can't read a goddamn map or name their own member of Congress but who then bitch about democracy. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2022

But why that versus people who know nothing about politics, but play video games? Or, golf? Or, knitting? There is no reason to pick on sports in particular, except it is extremely popular. The issue is with ignorance about politics, not about people's entertainment choices. — Joe "I want boring politics” Ro (@joero3) January 31, 2022

Sports creates mindless tribalism in the way that other hobbies do not; it supports a gigantic money sink that most people should not be spending on; it displaces news and current events; it encourages hero worship of bad people. Shall I go on? — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2022

No need to go on, Tom. You’ve already driven off the cliff, which means you’ve already gone as far as you can go.

Tom I like sports and I'm also smarter than you. What now? https://t.co/sYNBVubOnZ — BWH (@BWH85) February 1, 2022

Now you sit there and take your medicine, Tom.

I am grateful I got to watch the greatest QB ever on live television, my congressperson is Steny Hoyer, and this guy suckssss https://t.co/lrLQPJXwyD — robertklemko (@RobertKlemko) February 1, 2022

something i find fascinating about the human brain is that it is capable of having many interests and knowledge bases for me, that involves football, american politics, and your mother's bedroom https://t.co/3qvy8w7SqQ — moose (@btownmoose) February 1, 2022

Oooooooh snap.

The gold standard of social-media-driven narcissism:

Feeling it's important to let the world know what others feel is an important current event is unimportant in your world https://t.co/DyqW9NCMLc — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) February 1, 2022

These people can never fail, they can only be failed https://t.co/tQMQquEOcP — Cory (@dennisrodzilla) February 1, 2022

Whoever’s been telling Tom Nichols that he’s an expert all these years has definitely failed him. They turned him into … whatever he is right now.

