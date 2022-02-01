As we told you earlier, topless Area Expert™ Tom Nichols recently endorsed a piping-hot take from journalist and tech critic Charles T. White on the sad state of Americans’ priorities.

Well, it may interest you to know that the Expert had plenty more Expertin’ where that came from. Check out what he had to say a couple of days ago about Tom Brady’s retirement: 

No need to go on, Tom. You’ve already driven off the cliff, which means you’ve already gone as far as you can go.

Now you sit there and take your medicine, Tom.

Oooooooh snap.

Whoever’s been telling Tom Nichols that he’s an expert all these years has definitely failed him. They turned him into … whatever he is right now.

Stick a fork in him: It took less than 24 hours for Area Expert™ Tom Nichols to piss off even more working- and middle-class Americans

