We dedicated a great deal of time during the Trump administration to covering how the media found new ways to disgrace themselves (after already disgracing themselves under Barack Obama). But it’s not entirely fair to just focus on their behavior during the Trump years.

Since Joe Biden succeeded Trump as president, the media have continued to make colossal asses of themselves. Their treatment of Dr. Anthony Fauci offers some great examples of that.

Grabien’s Tom Elliott recently put some of the best examples together in one of his trademark supercuts:

SUPERCUT! Journalism in the Covid Era pic.twitter.com/i8xwRGoA1J — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2022

Sorry … we probably should’ve warned you to keep some sort of vomit receptacle nearby.

I couldn’t make half way through the video. — Joseph Forster (@joe80es) January 26, 2022

Sorry. I tried. Couldn’t make it through the whole thing.🤮 https://t.co/wxOFqfzWng — Mr. B (@BillBenjamin18) January 26, 2022

It only got worse.

Genius. This should also embarrass the hell out of everyone in it. https://t.co/Kihjc5CEIe — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) January 26, 2022

We’re definitely embarrassed for them.

They are so cringe. — bowlofborscht (@pkpled) January 26, 2022

And so painfully predictable.

The American media, protecting the powerful from accountability since Jan. 2020 https://t.co/8zC9CYQkic — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video