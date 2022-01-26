We dedicated a great deal of time during the Trump administration to covering how the media found new ways to disgrace themselves (after already disgracing themselves under Barack Obama). But it’s not entirely fair to just focus on their behavior during the Trump years.

Since Joe Biden succeeded Trump as president, the media have continued to make colossal asses of themselves. Their treatment of Dr. Anthony Fauci offers some great examples of that.

Grabien’s Tom Elliott recently put some of the best examples together in one of his trademark supercuts:

Sorry … we probably should’ve warned you to keep some sort of vomit receptacle nearby.

It only got worse.

We’re definitely embarrassed for them.

And so painfully predictable.

