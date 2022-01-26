In keeping with recent tradition, the 2022 midterm elections will be the most important elections of our lifetime. This is about choosing whether or not to end democracy, people.

And that’s why it’s imperative that we keep Nancy Pelosi in Congress.

But don’t take our word for it; take hers. Just hear her out:

Well? Are you convinced now?

Nancy’s just being her authentic self.

Authentic AF.

Trending

Right there with you, Habibi Bros.

Definitely needs more human excrement.

It’s entirely appropriate.

Because according to Nancy, she’s literally doing this for the children.

Something like that …

For the children! And for the San Francisco values, of course:

If there’s one thing Congress needs more of, it’s San Francisco values.

Well, if she’s re-elected, she’ll get to spend all of her time in Washington, away from San Francisco and its wonderful values.

She’s still got a lot to do before calling it quits!

