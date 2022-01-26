In keeping with recent tradition, the 2022 midterm elections will be the most important elections of our lifetime. This is about choosing whether or not to end democracy, people.

And that’s why it’s imperative that we keep Nancy Pelosi in Congress.

But don’t take our word for it; take hers. Just hear her out:

While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy. But we don’t agonize-we organize. I am running for re-election to Congress to deliver For The People and defend Democracy. -NP pic.twitter.com/ojwFPOdRs3 — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 25, 2022

Well? Are you convinced now?

How is this real? I mean…

pic.twitter.com/mhqGD5XcFw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 25, 2022

Nancy’s just being her authentic self.

Why is she doing this in front of the opening sequence of Full House? https://t.co/kVZ6M9KMi6 — Eric, General Martok Loyalist (@AssBoss80085) January 26, 2022

Authentic AF.

Right there with you, Habibi Bros.

Definitely needs more human excrement.

you could say this was a

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

shitpost — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 26, 2022

It’s entirely appropriate.

Why does she sound like she’s hosting a public access kids show? https://t.co/aOhUtcmw3K — Pinkerbun 🏴🚩 (@PinkerbellPixie) January 26, 2022

Because according to Nancy, she’s literally doing this for the children.

I’m pretty sure she said she likes to punch children? https://t.co/E4Muf86s28 — DaxMenday (@DaxMenday) January 26, 2022

Something like that …

Sometimes you have punch a dude in the face…for the children pic.twitter.com/nldQIVrJwF — Dr. Ricardo (Pro-Representative Republic) Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 26, 2022

For the children! And for the San Francisco values, of course:

If there’s one thing Congress needs more of, it’s San Francisco values.

They couldn't have one of those campaign videos of her walking around the community because her security knows there's no way that's safe. https://t.co/cggEQRWpMc — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 26, 2022

Well, if she’s re-elected, she’ll get to spend all of her time in Washington, away from San Francisco and its wonderful values.

There’s a certain pathology to 80+ year old, filthy rich politicians refusing to give up power. https://t.co/DHlFnZeGIH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 25, 2022

She’s still got a lot to do before calling it quits!

Nancy’s got a few more years worth of hot stock tips to act on, even if she’s no longer going to be the Speaker next year. https://t.co/dFiN48HsxS — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 26, 2022

