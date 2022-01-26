When he was running for president, Joe Biden promised to “[make] sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court” if a vacancy opened. Well, it seems that a vacancy is opening with Stephen Breyer’s reported impending retirement, and many Democrats are already holding Biden to his promise.
.@POTUS had a presidential campaign promise to nominate a Black woman as a Supreme Court Nominee. Now Justice Stephen Breyer is said to be retiring after 28 years on the Supreme Court. Will Biden hold true to his promise?
Sen. Patty Murray, No. 3 Democrat in the chamber: "I am ready to move as quickly as possible to consider and confirm a highly qualified nominee who will break barriers and make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court of the United States."
It is with enthusiasm and great anticipation that I join the masses in calling on President Biden to appoint a Black Woman to the Supreme Court vacancy!
It is past time for a Black woman to be named to the Supreme Court.
.@POTUS, it's time for a Black woman on the Supreme Court.
We’re not ones to encourage identity politics, because as a general rule, we find them counterproductive and quite often actively harmful.
Isn't it by definition racist and sexist to only use race and sex as qualifying factors for a SCOTUS nominee?
Yes, and it undermines the credibility of the justice said criteria are said so explicitly, whether that's fair or not. https://t.co/yefvEKaYNv
We’re inclined to agree.
But since Joe Biden and Democrats’ sole criteria for a Supreme Court Justice seems to be “black” and “woman” (apologies to any trans or nonbinary hopefuls out there … your time will come someday), why not follow Washington Examiner columnist Tim Carney’s suggestion?
https://t.co/1zaEkHaZSl pic.twitter.com/Rv992Xl8yp
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears checks both identity boxes. Plus she’s a badass, so she’s got that going for her.
Lol nicely done
Progressive heads everywhere will explode. https://t.co/nTpMYtBBfc
Without a doubt.
Sounds like a perfect SCOTUS pick!