When he was running for president, Joe Biden promised to “[make] sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court” if a vacancy opened. Well, it seems that a vacancy is opening with Stephen Breyer’s reported impending retirement, and many Democrats are already holding Biden to his promise.

.@POTUS had a presidential campaign promise to nominate a Black woman as a Supreme Court Nominee. Now Justice Stephen Breyer is said to be retiring after 28 years on the Supreme Court. Will Biden hold true to his promise? — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 26, 2022

Sen. Patty Murray, No. 3 Democrat in the chamber: "I am ready to move as quickly as possible to consider and confirm a highly qualified nominee who will break barriers and make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court of the United States." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 26, 2022

It is with enthusiasm and great anticipation that I join the masses in calling on President Biden to appoint a Black Woman to the Supreme Court vacancy! — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) January 26, 2022

It is past time for a Black woman to be named to the Supreme Court. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 26, 2022

.@POTUS, it's time for a Black woman on the Supreme Court. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 26, 2022

We’re not ones to encourage identity politics, because as a general rule, we find them counterproductive and quite often actively harmful.

Isn't it by definition racist and sexist to only use race and sex as qualifying factors for a SCOTUS nominee? — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 26, 2022

Yes, and it undermines the credibility of the justice said criteria are said so explicitly, whether that's fair or not. https://t.co/yefvEKaYNv — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 26, 2022

We’re inclined to agree.

But since Joe Biden and Democrats’ sole criteria for a Supreme Court Justice seems to be “black” and “woman” (apologies to any trans or nonbinary hopefuls out there … your time will come someday), why not follow Washington Examiner columnist Tim Carney’s suggestion?

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears checks both identity boxes. Plus she’s a badass, so she’s got that going for her.

Lol nicely done — Ben Yelin (@byelin) January 26, 2022

Progressive heads everywhere will explode. https://t.co/nTpMYtBBfc — Namfos (@namfos) January 26, 2022

Without a doubt.

Sounds like a perfect SCOTUS pick!

