When he was running for president, Joe Biden promised to “[make] sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court” if a vacancy opened. Well, it seems that a vacancy is opening with Stephen Breyer’s reported impending retirement, and many Democrats are already holding Biden to his promise.

We’re not ones to encourage identity politics, because as a general rule, we find them counterproductive and quite often actively harmful.

But since Joe Biden and Democrats’ sole criteria for a Supreme Court Justice seems to be “black” and “woman” (apologies to any trans or nonbinary hopefuls out there … your time will come someday), why not follow Washington Examiner columnist Tim Carney’s suggestion?

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears checks both identity boxes. Plus she’s a badass, so she’s got that going for her.

