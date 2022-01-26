As we all sit on the edges of our seats wondering who Joe Biden will nominate to fill SCOTUS Justice Stephen Breyer’s soon-to-be vacant seat (which we were apparently not supposed to know about yet), at least we can take comfort in knowing that Biden has a good head on his shoulders and can be trusted to exercise sound judgment.

We kid, of course:

BIDEN: "When I went to Dearborn, driving that, eh, you know, uh, was up there, uh…I don't know, man." pic.twitter.com/auSyuIYxn1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 26, 2022

He don’t know, man.

We don’t know, man.

You know, the thing…………… https://t.co/AHLNVrB5ku — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) January 26, 2022

Well he has good days and bad days. https://t.co/7zGTUfa5IW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 26, 2022

We’re trying to remember when the last good day was. You’re gonna need to give us a while.

This is fine 🙃 https://t.co/n7MwzEbErT — Trumped Up (@Swanker66) January 26, 2022

This cannot possibly continue another 3 years. https://t.co/sbHXocdX2d — Claire (@HonorRepublic) January 26, 2022

Guess we’ll find out if that’s true.

Recommended Twitchy Video