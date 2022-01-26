If you’re one of the people who didn’t tune into Jim Acosta’s “Democracy in Peril” special series this week — and chances are that you’re one of those people, because next to nobody is actually watching this thing — you missed a hell of a scorching-hot take from our pal Jimothy during a convo with the illustrious writer Molly Jong-Fast:

CNN's @Acosta characterized Virginia as "a Soviet-style police state across the Potomac from Washington." pic.twitter.com/Agry747pmf — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 26, 2022

He didn’t really say that … did he?

Of course he did:

Jim Acosta thinks that Virginia has become "a Soviet-style police state" pic.twitter.com/UmgFTyRIgR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 26, 2022

Sounds just as stupid the second time you hear it.

Whenever Jim Acosta is the second-nuttiest person in a two-person conversation… https://t.co/4b8uGq30IC — jeremysenderowicz (@senderowiczj) January 26, 2022

We don’t even want to know what Molly Jong-Fast had to say, honestly. Jim’s crazy enough on his own. So we’ll just focus on him.

wtf is this guy even talking about? https://t.co/fq4IzVpjrO — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 26, 2022

Parents should decide if kids wear masks all day…just like Stalin https://t.co/fq4IzVpjrO — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 26, 2022

Periodic reminder that @Acosta believes the "soviet style police state" is the one where parents may choose whether or not muzzle their children vs having the state force them to at gunpoint. https://t.co/zPkkcSo6En — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) January 26, 2022

In Acosta's galaxy brain, how does he get from "parents should be empowered to make decisions about their own kids" to "Virginia is a Soviet-style police state?" https://t.co/ghuZUWisrU — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) January 26, 2022

yes, the state where the government DOESN'T force you to cover your face and show your papers when you go indoors is the Soviet-Style Police State https://t.co/49oBEYUM6N — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) January 26, 2022

"War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength" – George Orwell This guy's just running with it: https://t.co/kk8zk53z0u — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 26, 2022

It’s a dangerous time to tell the truth in America … so Jim Acosta’s just going to lie instead.

Meanwhile… it’s starting to actually be a Free State now. https://t.co/6y9Ue8jxxZ — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) January 26, 2022

It’s called freedom — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 26, 2022

Fact check: The Soviet-style police state is in show your papers DC Virginia is the freedom side of the river. https://t.co/aJVvHzqD1k — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 26, 2022

lol the irony of DC demanding people show medical papers & photo ID to enter a restaurant but Jim Acosta describing free Virginia as a "soviet style police state" https://t.co/8Msn75EWmO — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) January 26, 2022

We’re honestly not sure what Acosta’s so bent out of shape about. If anything, given the amount of propaganda he regularly spews, he should feel right at home in a Soviet-style police state. Propaganda was super-popular there!

Instead of 4 Pinnochios, this gets 🤡🤡🤡🤡https://t.co/Zxdt9H6Jf6 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 26, 2022

Cringe and unhinged https://t.co/kut44h7n2v — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 26, 2022

Do people think rhetoric like this is helpful or enlightening? Is this informing viewers on the news of the day? https://t.co/khekTmhOmN — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) January 26, 2022

No. It’s flexing. The creepy kind, with lots of weird faces and grunts.

Jim is not a serious person. https://t.co/cP5ao3Gjdd — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 26, 2022

Go ahead and file that under “Not-Breaking News.”

He’s trying so hard to be an interesting and meaningful cable news talking head. https://t.co/hskHpX7UEG — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 26, 2022

Well then apparently he’s not trying hard enough, because he’s neither interesting nor meaningful.

He’s just plain awful.

This is what intellectual dishonesty sounds like. https://t.co/6OFXajtSld — JScott (@JNwk14) January 26, 2022

If you want a prime example of media gaslighting, look no further than @Acosta. https://t.co/dVseQtIvcI — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) January 26, 2022

This is actually disgusting. CNN is not a real news organization. Eliminating government mandates and giving people MORE freedom is described as a Soviet-style police state. This is insanity. @Acosta is garbage. https://t.co/EyLKnTJnQo — RBe (@RBPundit) January 26, 2022

