At today’s White House press briefing, Jen Psaki once again up a political creek without a paddle when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked her to explain why single, adult migrants — most of them men — only recently apprehended at the border are being released into the U.S. in Brownsville, Texas:

We kind of have to assume that Jen was thinking to herself, “Man, what a stupid son of a b*tch!” when Doocy asked his questions.

But Doocy apparently wasn’t all that worried about what Psaki was thinking about him, because he pressed her further on the issue:

Clearly Jen didn’t want to talk about this anymore. OK. Peter’s clearly a pretty easygoing guy, so he graciously moved onto a different subject: Joe Biden’s policy toward Russia, particularly in light of the threats against Ukraine.

Hmmm … Jen still sounds pretty annoyed and uncomfortable. How about an easy question about Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent tweet reassuring Ukraine via hashtag that the U.S. has their backs?

Of course Jen would invoke Donald Trump, despite the fact that for all the “Russian puppet” talk, Vladimir Putin didn’t feel bold enough to try something like this when Trump was in office, and despite the fact that the Trump administration did not regard Twitter as “the only means of engaging or negotiating.”

And of course Jen would defend the Promise of Hashtag. Back in 2014 when Vladimir Putin was flexing his muscles at Ukraine, she pulled the exact same thing:

At least she’s consistent.

