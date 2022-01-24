The pandemic has been hard on everyone. Well, except perhaps for Democratic politicians and bureaucrats … they’ve actually made out prettay, prettaaaayyyy good.

The New York Times’ Alyssa Lupkat writes:

In Boston, many mothers were exhausted. The pandemic had been so draining that they wanted to scream.

But they had to hold it in because they had children to raise, careers to build and chores to finish. For nearly two years, they have been trapped.

But on a night this month, about 20 mothers ditched their duties. They left their children and homes behind and headed to a high school football field.

One by one, they emerged from the shadows and gathered at the 50-yard line.

They stood in a circle under the soft lights, and for 20 glorious minutes they screamed and screamed and screamed, said Sarah Harmon, a therapist, yoga teacher and mother who organized the gathering.

Their voices, which carried years of pain and rage that they could finally release, merged into an anguished chorus, according to videos of the gathering.

TFW the adults are acting like children.

It can be rough raising kids sometimes, especially with so many other responsibilities.

But the thing about raising kids is … you signed up for it. You ostensibly went into it with the understanding that it wasn’t going to be a cakewalk and that you would be taking care of your kids no matter what’s going on in the world.

And now, these Boston moms have immortalized themselves for proudly going to a football field with the express purpose of ditching their kids and responsibilities. Such stunning. Much brave.

Oh, snap. We see what you did there!

Parenting is hard. But if the message you’ve decided to send to your kids is that you can’t stand to have them around, you might be doing it wrong.

They don’t seem to be doing all that great, no.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BostonchildrenCOVIDCOVID19momsnew york timesPandemicprimal screamscreaming

Recommended Twitchy Video