We’d love for someone — anyone — to explain to us why we shouldn’t bat an eye that TSA is apparently letting illegal immigrants use arrest warrants as a form of identification:

NEW: In a statement to @FoxNews, TSA confirms they are allowing illegal immigrants to use arrest warrants as ID at airport security checkpoints. They receive additional screening, and their DHS documents are validated by cross checking CBP databases. pic.twitter.com/U2PjCrOkgH — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 21, 2022

Seriously, what the hell is this?

WTAF — Fitzy (@Fitzy017) January 21, 2022

You cannot make this up. https://t.co/adGPe1ybAx — Draper (@DoddDraper) January 21, 2022

This is outrageous https://t.co/fcPKrgB48U — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 21, 2022

That’s definitely one word for it.

If you have an arrest warrant, shouldn't you be…. arrested? — Plàyà Manhattan (@PlayaShadowban) January 21, 2022

I’m sorry. What????? Correct me if I’m wrong, but if you have an arrest warrant shouldn’t you be going to…….ugh never mind 😳🤦‍♀️ — Kimberly (@KimberlyRRadio) January 21, 2022

No, you only get arrested on the spot if you’re here legally. Try and keep up.

By contrast, if you're an American with an arrest warrant in America, you get arrested. https://t.co/grbm7CaiBN — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) January 21, 2022

The insanity continues. And I assume legal citizens can't use arrest warrants as ID to fly. https://t.co/KQegN3SMB8 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 21, 2022

Basically, the inmates are running the asylum.

Inquiring minds wanna know. And they deserve to know.

This is full blown INSANITY…a reporter needs to ask Psaki or Biden about this. https://t.co/1YSjyvmUvd — Marlene Hudson (@MarleneHudson2) January 21, 2022

Help us, Peter Doocy. You’re our only hope.

Recommended Twitchy Video