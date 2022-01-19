It’s a big day for Mika Brzezinski and her family:
Mark Brzezinski will be sworn in as Biden's Ambassador to Poland. Per White House, his daughter, Aurora, and his sister, @morningmika, will both hold the Bible.
— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 19, 2022
Right after the ceremony, per pooler @DanielStrauss4, Vice President Harris said “here family photo! Family photo everyone.” Then, “they posed for a photo.”
— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 19, 2022
All in their masks, of course:
.@VP conducts swearing-in of Mark Brzezinski as U.S. Ambassador to Poland, with sister @morningmika and brother-in-law @JoeNBC and other family members on hand. pic.twitter.com/HhSZX0DMWD
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 19, 2022
Perfect.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 19, 2022
Of course. https://t.co/qx6ddJEd3a
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 19, 2022
Nice to see that the pipeline between the MSM and the White House is still wide open.
— HomoConch (@HomoConch) January 19, 2022