It’s a big day for Mika Brzezinski and her family:

Mark Brzezinski will be sworn in as Biden's Ambassador to Poland. Per White House, his daughter, Aurora, and his sister, @morningmika, will both hold the Bible. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 19, 2022

Right after the ceremony, per pooler @DanielStrauss4, Vice President Harris said “here family photo! Family photo everyone.” Then, “they posed for a photo.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 19, 2022

All in their masks, of course:

.⁦@VP⁩ conducts swearing-in of Mark Brzezinski as U.S. Ambassador to Poland, with sister ⁦@morningmika⁩ and brother-in-law ⁦@JoeNBC⁩ and other family members on hand. pic.twitter.com/HhSZX0DMWD — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 19, 2022

Perfect.

Nice to see that the pipeline between the MSM and the White House is still wide open.

Recommended Twitchy Video