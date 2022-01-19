As we told you earlier, the AP’s Brendan Farrington vomited up a garbage story suggesting that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans are pushing a bill that would effectively “shield whites from ‘discomfort’ of” America’s past racism.

Between the two of them, liberal journalist Zaid Jilani and DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw quite thoroughly debunked the story.

 

Well, it’s probably safe to say that MSNBC host Joy Reid isn’t interested in the debunking. In fact, if it were up to her, she’d rebunk it.

As garbage as the AP’s spin was, Joy found a way to spin it even worse:

They’re literally not doing that, Joy. But you go off, honey.

In case you missed it, Joy Reid is not a serious person. She is decidedly unserious, in fact.

But alas, there are still people out there who take the antisemitic homophobic conspiracy theorist seriously:

Narrator: the bill does not say that.

Gerrymandering! Drink!

We can think of a few words. But we’re too polite to say them.

