As we told you earlier, the AP’s Brendan Farrington vomited up a garbage story suggesting that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans are pushing a bill that would effectively “shield whites from ‘discomfort’ of” America’s past racism.

A Florida bill that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making white people feel “discomfort” when they teach students or train employees about discrimination in the nation’s past received its first approval Tuesday.https://t.co/URwHagL0gj — The Associated Press (@AP) January 18, 2022

Between the two of them, liberal journalist Zaid Jilani and DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw quite thoroughly debunked the story.

Well, it’s probably safe to say that MSNBC host Joy Reid isn’t interested in the debunking. In fact, if it were up to her, she’d rebunk it.

As garbage as the AP’s spin was, Joy found a way to spin it even worse:

They’re literally legislating white people’s psychic comfort. They’re putting that IN A BILL. 🧐🤨 https://t.co/2dk7hYhLfP — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) January 19, 2022

They’re literally not doing that, Joy. But you go off, honey.

To reiterate: it’s about to be ILLEGAL IN FLORIDA TO MAKE WHITE PEOPLE SAD. Fix it Jesus! Are they gonna arrest comedians who tell jokes that hurt white patrons’ feelings? Let white Floridians sue screenwriters who write white villains? Will there be book and movie bans?? Unreal! pic.twitter.com/z41Xou0XWc — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) January 19, 2022

Y’all know what’s coming, right? How long til til Chairman Ron proposes a bill to make it illegal to make fun of Ron DeSantis… pic.twitter.com/RCL6DgwbLm — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) January 19, 2022

In case you missed it, Joy Reid is not a serious person. She is decidedly unserious, in fact.

But alas, there are still people out there who take the antisemitic homophobic conspiracy theorist seriously:

It’s Floridumb. — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) January 19, 2022

People actually in chains, being bought and sold: irrelevant

People made uncomfortable by this fact: torture — stoneface (@stonelake) January 19, 2022

I hate to state the obvious but isn’t that discrimination if only white people are included? — AWM (@AnneAnnapolis) January 19, 2022

It's a weird bill. And it says only if whites feel discomfort. What about other races? — HolliWinters (@HolliWinters) January 19, 2022

Narrator: the bill does not say that.

There are no more quiet parts. It’s all out loud now. — Kaye (@KayeSteinsapir) January 19, 2022

This is deliberate and by design to create a culture war, further divide, and distract from other large areas of corruption and further gerrymandering. — Say it loud, say it proud, 46! (@leap441) January 19, 2022

Gerrymandering! Drink!

I think Canadians are all preparing for the ‘Handmaids Tale’ exodus and prepping our spare rooms. — Maxine M 🇨🇦 (@MaxineMountney) January 19, 2022

Spoiler alert: they don’t give a f*ck about black kids — One Fresh Pillow (@OneFreshPillow) January 19, 2022

Making White fragility into law. — VoxPackers (@VoxPackers) January 19, 2022

no words left — M (@MGOKNOW) January 19, 2022

We can think of a few words. But we’re too polite to say them.

Of course Joy pushes the lie. Of course. https://t.co/F7Xx4DnsPz — JimmEEE (@EEElverhoy) January 19, 2022

