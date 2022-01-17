Jennifer N. Victor is a political science professor at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government. Good for her! She should be proud of herself for making it so far in life despite not being terribly bright.

Victor, like many Virginia liberals, is beside herself over Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration as governor, and she is determined to prove that Youngkin has effectively just signed Virginia’s death warrant:

None of this adds up!

How awful that must be!

As fascinating as those two maskless Trader Joe’s shoppers must’ve been, they’ve still got absolutely nothing on Victor, whose own evidence that Youngkin has sentenced Virginians to illness and possibly death from COVID doesn’t add up.

Trending

That’s exactly what she did. How embarrassing for Jennifer.

Poor Jennifer. She tried. She really did!

Because science.

Or, rather, political science.

Forget it; she’s rolling.

Hopefully her students all go on to a more advanced course with a competent professor.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDCOVID19George Mason UniversityGlenn YoungkinJennifer N. Victormask mandatemaskspolitical scienceTrader Joe'sVirginia

Recommended Twitchy Video