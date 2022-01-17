Jennifer N. Victor is a political science professor at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government. Good for her! She should be proud of herself for making it so far in life despite not being terribly bright.

Victor, like many Virginia liberals, is beside herself over Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration as governor, and she is determined to prove that Youngkin has effectively just signed Virginia’s death warrant:

Yesterday, Virginia inaugurated a new (Republican) Governor. One of his first acts was to lift mask and vaccine mandates.

Also yesterday, more than 17,000 Virginians contracted Covid. This morning, at least two shoppers at my Trader Joe’s were mask-free. None of this adds up. pic.twitter.com/LSobF2B4oo — Jennifer N. Victor (@jennifernvictor) January 16, 2022

None of this adds up!

Only 2?! Try being in a red county in the state where hardly anyone masks in stores and school boards will make them optional on 1/24.😞 Virginia is for 💔. — Birdie, PhD, MA (@HealthyWV) January 16, 2022

How awful that must be!

Wait. By the transitive property of politics this doesn't make sense. Trader Joe's, liberalism, and masks should all be related. Did someone make a wrong turn in the shopping mall? I guess it's all probabilistic. — William Chip Eveland (@DrChip97) January 16, 2022

Believe me. It took all my strength not to approach them and begin interviewing them. Fascinating creatures. — Jennifer N. Victor (@jennifernvictor) January 16, 2022

As fascinating as those two maskless Trader Joe’s shoppers must’ve been, they’ve still got absolutely nothing on Victor, whose own evidence that Youngkin has sentenced Virginians to illness and possibly death from COVID doesn’t add up.

Know what doesn’t add up? If all those measures work why didn’t/don’t they work? pic.twitter.com/jIY4mEbEn2 — Island 🌹 (@CeaseArtTheft) January 17, 2022

Was your goal to prove mask mandates don’t work? Because you just proved mask mandates don’t work. — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) January 17, 2022

The point you have provided is that the mask and vaccine mandates weren't working. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 17, 2022

So you just proved masks don’t work. — Welcome to the Thunder Dome (@jrmemm) January 17, 2022

You know you just provided a data point showing mask mandates don’t work, right? https://t.co/SaPBbULqyw — RBe (@RBPundit) January 17, 2022

That’s exactly what she did. How embarrassing for Jennifer.

Those 17k obviously contracted Covid when there was a mask mandate so… — Just Me 📚 (CNN is Trash) (@OSUBuckeyes9) January 17, 2022

*Also yesterday, more than 17,000 Virginians contracted Covid WHILE THE MASK MANDATE WAS STILL IN EFFECT. FIFY — Bionic Meat Greg (@GregTheMeh) January 17, 2022

"yesterday, more than 17,000 Virginians contracted Covid" Contracted while the mask mandate was in place, but sure, let's keep doing what's not working. something something definition of insanity something something. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 17, 2022

Poor Jennifer. She tried. She really did!

So all masked up, there were still record numbers of cases. Hmmm, what does that say about masks? PS people aren’t catching COVID at Trader Joe’s, it’s the we’ll just have a few trusted people over for dinner or a small, kids sleepover. On the down low of course. — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) January 17, 2022

Seems like the mask mandates were not working then. Scary, scary stuff. Why were they implemented in the first place? — Jake (@UCCowboy) January 17, 2022

Because science.

Or, rather, political science.

They didn't contract COVID yesterday. The incubation period for COVID is about two weeks. They contracted it during the mask mandates. Come back in 2-3 weeks and show us the sharp decline in cases. https://t.co/Sh27bvcdhZ — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 17, 2022

Forget it; she’s rolling.

I certainly hope that this isn't how you teach causal inference in your classroom: https://t.co/dylyebPu2S — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) January 17, 2022

Hopefully her students all go on to a more advanced course with a competent professor.

