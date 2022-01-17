Because it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we can expect to hear even more from Democrats about how Republicans (and Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin) are trying to undo his legacy by stripping Americans of their voting rights.

That’s not true, of course. In fact, such claims are an insult to Dr. King’s memory. But Dems have their narrative, and they’re sticking to it no matter what.

Even if it means making complete asses of themselves. Over to you, Nancy Pelosi:

.@SpeakerPelosi at an MLK Day event: George Washington & Thomas Jefferson have "tears in his eyes” that the filibuster is being used to stop us from nationalizing elections pic.twitter.com/SOWNNfk6aG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 17, 2022

Lots to talk about here.

First of all:

The optics here about suppressing the vote while two women of color stand muzzled behind Nancy is a study in lack of self awareness. https://t.co/Z8vdhMJhFd — SarahLee (@sarailola) January 17, 2022

It’s a study in Nancy Pelosi. Just *chef’s kiss*.

Second of all:

Are George Washington and Thomas Jefferson good again? It’s so hard to keep up, you know.

we're cool with Washington and Jefferson now? https://t.co/Zuc4dHqNL5 — Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) January 17, 2022

I thought Washington and Jefferson were cancelled? — Grieta 😂🎶 🇺🇸 (@ThatGrieta) January 17, 2022

The same George Washington & Thomas Jefferson whose statues were removed? — Anthony J Martinez (@rumba_cat) January 17, 2022

I thought the Lefties ripped their statues down because they had slaves. https://t.co/xVZAxJNRda — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 17, 2022

Hold up I thought we were tearing down George Washington and Thomas Jefferson statues in the name of wokeness now lol. Democrats are a hot mess https://t.co/PyORJSZl9H — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 17, 2022

A hot mess indeed.

And that brings us to the most important takeaway from Nancy’s little performance: she’s just plain awful. Being this far past her congressional expiration date has turned her rancid.

She’s just so damn shameless.

Yeah, @SpeakerPelosi, a radical tyranny of the majority is precisely what led the founders to establish a Republic with a limited federal government, divided powers, checks & balances, & a Senate cooling saucer… https://t.co/sbIgnI6P2F — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 17, 2022

The Founding Fathers assigned control over elections to the States because they knew that a corrupt political party would come along some day and try to do exactly this. https://t.co/1lSNgHzuUT — 𝟷𝟽𝟾𝟸 (@July041776) January 17, 2022

I'm sure Washington and Jefferson have tears in their eyes, but not for the reason Pelosi wants everybody to believe. https://t.co/PCoORhw6mk — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 17, 2022

CZ Washington and Jefferson, and most of the Founders, made their thoughts on nationalized elections very well known. They were uniformly *against* them. Those tears, Mdm Speaker, are wept at what your ilk have done to the country they worked so hard to set up. https://t.co/nvPJ867Fwq — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 17, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video