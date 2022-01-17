We could sit here all day and try to tell you that the Democratic Party is ultimately not doing it for the children … or we could just sit back and let them tell you themselves.

So take it away, Michigan Democratic Party!

Democrats should absolutely run with this. All the way to the end. pic.twitter.com/Bi8y8PepYF — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 17, 2022

“What society needs them to know.”

"What society needs them to know" is not something high on my list of what educators should be teaching. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 17, 2022

It’s still pretty unusual for Dems to be so open about their intentions, so obviously we had to see for ourselves if this was real.

And obviously, it is:

Oh no, they’ve said too much.

They're saying this stuff outloud now.. — Doug (@Dlist777) January 17, 2022

They always felt that way. They are now saying it openly. — SaltySaltLife (@deimos1999) January 17, 2022

We appreciate their honesty, at least. Finally.

Saw a teacher friend post this the other day to her Facebook, much to the delight of her fellow educators. The inability to “read the room” is staggering to behold. — Gentleman Roadie (@GentlemanRoadie) January 17, 2022

Wow…just…wow. There is so much wrong here I don't know where to begin. But the overarching theme here seems to have nothing to do with the betterment of the student which is…concerning. At best. — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) January 17, 2022

All your kids are belong to us https://t.co/6uTLfp3j0o — doggo matt (@ShoeInTheBox) January 17, 2022

Not if we have anything to say about it.

