Tomorrow would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd birthday. As a tribute to his legacy, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is sharing one of his quotes … in order to shame unnamed “white moderates”:

MLK Jr. said: “I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice, and that when they fail in this purpose they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress." This is a subtweet. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 14, 2022

“This is a subtweet.” Thank you for clarifying that, Hillary.

So, who’s the subtweet for?

Is.. Is she subtweeting the person who actually won her Arizona race? https://t.co/8ZKIxDWwL5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 14, 2022

Or the guy who won his race in West Virginia? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 14, 2022

Kyrsten Sinema or Joe Manchin? Probably both. After all, both of them made it abundantly — and repeatedly — clear in no uncertain terms that they do not support eliminating the Senate filibuster. As a result, they’re being falsely lambasted by other Democrats and liberals for racism and for standing in the way of voting rights.

Of course there’s another possible person at whom Hillary’s subtweet could be directed:

is subtweeting yourself a thing? https://t.co/fE2pyj0KuO — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) January 14, 2022

Actually, some pretty hardcore lefties have a similar idea:

Subtweeting yourself is wild https://t.co/4psfDvez2L — Jaylen Cavil for Iowa House (@jaylencavil) January 14, 2022

Gotta admit, subtweeting yourself is pretty funny https://t.co/3nQ0cSdzjD — C🌒mrade Manhattan✨♥️🥂🎀 (@Comrade4568) January 14, 2022

Did she just subtweet herself? https://t.co/XmAfVPPdbL — phoenix calida is not here for your shit (@uppittynegress) January 14, 2022

yes, this is a subtweet. to yourself. https://t.co/AMh84LD9In — People's City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) January 14, 2022

Sis this is about you! https://t.co/vbkQTeHbbj — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) January 14, 2022

The lack of self awareness is legendary https://t.co/bGTzgZVSnL — Joe Biden is a Dick Cheney Democrat 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) January 14, 2022

Woman who voted for the Iraq War and who called Black kids "Superpredators" says what? https://t.co/JDgjturEuR — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) January 14, 2022

Ouch.

And here’s this, of course:

Oof.

We can certainly see why one might think she’s subtweeting herself. After all, delusional as she is, she has to know that she’s utterly loathsome and ultimately bad for society. And white, to boot!

But no, we don’t think her subtweet’s directed at her. At least not on purpose. But it sure is fun to think about her subtweeting herself, isn’t it?

The good things about Hillary variants is they’re more annoying but much less contagious each time a new one pops up. https://t.co/6lqX0KmSVF — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) January 14, 2022

