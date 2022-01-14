Tomorrow would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd birthday. As a tribute to his legacy, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is sharing one of his quotes … in order to shame unnamed “white moderates”:

“This is a subtweet.” Thank you for clarifying that, Hillary.

So, who’s the subtweet for?

Kyrsten Sinema or Joe Manchin? Probably both. After all, both of them made it abundantly — and repeatedly — clear in no uncertain terms that they do not support eliminating the Senate filibuster. As a result, they’re being falsely lambasted by other Democrats and liberals for racism and for standing in the way of voting rights.

Of course there’s another possible person at whom Hillary’s subtweet could be directed:

Actually, some pretty hardcore lefties have a similar idea:

Ouch.

And here’s this, of course:

Oof.

We can certainly see why one might think she’s subtweeting herself. After all, delusional as she is, she has to know that she’s utterly loathsome and ultimately bad for society. And white, to boot!

But no, we don’t think her subtweet’s directed at her. At least not on purpose. But it sure is fun to think about her subtweeting herself, isn’t it?

