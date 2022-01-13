President Joe Biden has officially weighed in following Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s death blow to Team Nuke-the-Filibuster:

21st century Jim Crow is about voter suppression and subversion—it’s about who gets to vote, who counts your vote, and whether your vote is counted. The Senate must pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 13, 2022

Jim Crow and voter suppression. Ah, yes. Been reading Jennifer Rubin, have you, Joe?

“I’m going to bring the country together” by calling everyone racist who doesn’t agree with my specific policy https://t.co/dUgidH3PYY — Jimmy (@jimluskk) January 13, 2022

I’m glad democrats are finally trying to make their “if you don’t let democrats win elections and do whatever they want then your racist and a modern day slaver” message into actual law. https://t.co/TYxxvfXXzQ — Bryan Is Cold (@bryreagan) January 13, 2022

This stuff is such an insult to those Americans that actually had to live through and fight against Jim Crow. Just shameful demagoguery. https://t.co/GhWm0CWlul — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 13, 2022

For how long do Democrats and the Left think they can just falsely and baselessly accuse their political opponents of racism just because they don’t get their way? We know it’s been libs’ M.O. for a while now, but there’s such a thing as the Law of Diminishing Returns. This stuff doesn’t work, and the louder they screech, the more we want to tune them out.

Of course we can’t tune them out completely … we’ve got to listen enough to be able to call them out when they deserve to be called out. Like, we wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t call Joe out for this:

So Biden doesn't think he won the election fairly? https://t.co/d5fW2VdSV6 — RBe (@RBPundit) January 13, 2022

Uh-oh …

Is he saying that the most recent election was illegitimate? 🤔 https://t.co/WZIlwzEmWm — Bacon & More 🇺🇸 (@BaconMore1) January 13, 2022

I think Biden just admitted to his fraudulent election. https://t.co/OeZpOjdIWz — Hocus Potus Outa Focus (@HocusPotusO) January 13, 2022

What other conclusion can we possibly draw from his remarks?

“If we don’t pass this bill, future elections aren’t trustworthy” is great messaging to save democracy. https://t.co/RqVOJqwJMs — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 13, 2022

The adults are back in charge, baby!

Biden is so much worse than I imagined and I had fairly low expectations. https://t.co/kY14Vq8K3q — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) January 13, 2022

Exit idea:

If you want to do something about Jim Crow, you should talk to your Democratic mayor friends imposing vax passport rules that disproportionately result in minorities being barred from restaurants — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2022

Now there’s a thought!

perfection — CommonSenseAggregate (@AggregateSense) January 13, 2022

