A little over a month ago, dyed-in-the-wool New Yorker Karol Markowicz announced that her family had made the decision to flee New York City for Florida. Absurd mandates and restrictions, and especially their negative effects on her kids, guided that decision. And according to Markowicz, her family is happier now than they’ve been in a very long time.

And for some reason, The Bulwark’s Jim Swift that incredibly annoying. How dare conservatives get tired of terrible blue state leadership?

Viewed a certain way, Florida now resembles something of a MAGA megachurch, with Donald Trump as God and DeSantis as the smiling, well-heeled pastor. https://t.co/fUc8KwkyzI — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) January 12, 2022

Swift writes:

New York Post writer Karol Markowicz left her beloved Brooklyn for Florida and made quite a big deal of it, with multiple columns and TV appearances. Among other reasons given, she seems to have decided on the move because she wants her kids to go to school without wearing masks. Which is fine! Every family has its own priorities. In Missouri, state representative Justin Hill, a . . . racially conscious anti-vaxer . . . resigned from the Missouri house to move to Florida to become a “consultant.” Even some Silicon Valley types are moving for Florida, though Eric Newcomer reports, these are typically individuals and not whole companies. It’s all very exciting!

Your sarcasm is noted, Jim. As is your jackassery.

My favorite part is where ⁦@JimSwiftDC⁩ acts shocked and horrified that ⁦@karol⁩ would dare to move from Brooklyn to Florida to… give her kids a normal childhood 🌞 https://t.co/6SLp1bPW5r — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 13, 2022

Being a devoted mother is something to sneer at now? OK, then.

Has there ever been a Bulwark article written that doesn’t reek of snobby condescension? https://t.co/dZizYFVjM2 — DTX (@RickyTanner16) January 13, 2022

We can’t recall one.

why would you want to live in brooklyn where your kids are in endless mask mandates sitting outside in the cold temperatures eating lunch on the ground at school we don’t have to pretend this is normal. what’s abnormal is bitching about @karol’s decision https://t.co/J43lsrp3b8 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 13, 2022

Jim seems to have a problem. Well, a lot of problems.

It's depressingly normal for @BulwarkOnline's staff to go after conservative women and harass them on Twitter. https://t.co/kStBGnOnfT — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 13, 2022

What’s up with that? It’s almost like that’s their real purpose in life: Conserving Conservatism by Being Creepily Obsessed with Conservative Women.

oh my god, that article. I'm embarrassed *for* him. What a train wreck of self-owns. pic.twitter.com/Yv6KfiOwYD — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 13, 2022

Jim Swift at home pic.twitter.com/SRc2AnAyKj — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 13, 2022

Jim Swift at the Bulwark employee teambuilding event pic.twitter.com/d7JAphagZD — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 13, 2022

Keep up the great work, Jim!

Recommended Twitchy Video