GOP Sen. Ted Cruz can be a pretty patient guy, but even he has his limits.

And he reached those limits today when a reporter pointed out that Republicans were standing at the podium sans mask.

Watch:

Show us the lie. Because Joe Biden and Jen Psaki and other Democrats frequently stand at their podiums and pontificate without bothering to participate in the masking charade, and media never call them out on it.

He ain’t wrong — Mayor of Realville (@mayorofreal) January 12, 2022

